Aston Villa looks to remain undefeated on the road as they visit Fulham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Fulham-Aston Villa prediction and pick.

Fulham enters the game at 3-2-2 this year in the Premier League. Further, they are undefeated at home this year. Still, they are coming off a loss in their last fixture. Last time out, Fulham lost 3-2 to Manchester City. Meanwhile, Aston Villa is 4-2-1 on the year. They are coming off two straight draws. First, it was a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, followed by a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham has not been a major scoring machine this year but has scored well. They have ten goals in seven Premier League matches this year, coming away with 1.43 goals per game this year, while scoring in six of seven games. Fulham has also gotten off to a hot start for the most part. They have scored six goals in the first half this year, scoring in the first half in five of seven games this year.

Raul Jimenez has led the way this year. He has scored three times, with one on a penalty this year. Further, he has an assist this year. Jiminez has an expected goal total of 2.1 while he has an expected total points of 2.9 this year. Jiminez has 14 shots this year, with seven on target as well. Meanwhile, Adam Traore has led the team in shots this year. He has 16 shots this year with six on target. Still, he has just one goal this year on an expected 2.5 goals. The other man with multiple goals this year is Emile Smith Rowe, who has scored twice this year on 12 shots with just two on target.

Fulham has been solid on defense this year. They have conceded eight goals this year in seven fixtures, good for just 1.14 goals per game this season. Bernd Leno has been solid in goals this year. Leno has stopped 21 of 29 shots this year, allowing eight goals on an expected 7.4 this season.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored 12 goals in their seven Premier League matches this year. Further, they have scored in five of seven matches this year, with multiple goals in every game they have scored. Aston Villa has been a strong second-half team this year. they have scored seven goals in the second half, averaging one per game.

Ollie Watkins leads the way for this squad. He has scored four goals this year with two assists. He has an expected goal total of 3.6 while having an expected assist total of just .7 this season. Further, Aston Villa gets help off the bench. Jhon Duran has not started a single game this year but has scored four times already on the season. Adding to the attack is Amadou Onana, who has scored twice this year. Further, Morgan Rogers has helped orchestrate the attack. He has a goal this year but also has two assists on the season. He has been their best passer this year and has set up the most scoring opportunities. Arsenal is moving the ball well as a team. Currently, 11 of their 12 goals have been assisted, beating their projected assists number by nearly three.

Aston Villa has not been as strong on the defensive end of things. They have conceded nine goals in seven matches this year. Emilian Martinez has been in goal for Aston Villa this season. He has stopped 16 of 25 shots this year with one clean sheet on the season. Still, he has allowed nine goals on the year on an expected total of just 8.2 this season.

Final Fulham-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

Fulham has just one clean sheet on the year, and that was against a Nottingham Forest team that has struggled to score this year. When Aston Villa has scored this year, they have scored a second goal in each of those matches. Fulham has scored multiple goals in a game just three times this season, losing one of them. Further, they have not won a game when allowing more than one goal. Aston Villa will get multiple goals in this one, so take Aston Villa to get the win.

Final Fulham-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (+190)