Fullerton faces UCF. Our college basketball odds series includes our Fullerton UCF prediction, odds, and pick.

The Fullerton Titans take on the UCF Knights. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Fullerton UCF prediction and pick. Find how to watch Fullerton UCF.

The Cal State Fullerton Titans and UCF Knights are both settling into this college basketball season. They play on opposite coasts but will meet on UCF's home floor in Orlando in an intriguing early-season test. We don't really know how good these teams are, which makes this game mysterious and therefore worth tuning into.

Both teams come into this game having tested themselves against opponents which made the Final Four last season. Fullerton played 2023 national runner-up San Diego State. The Titans got blown out by the Aztecs. UCF played Final Four national semifinalist Miami. The Knights lost to the Hurricanes by a double-digit margin. Playing good teams is how mid-tier squads learn how to get better. Which of these teams, Fullerton or UCF, will make the bigger forward leap after playing a Final Four team early in the new season? That's just one of the many noteworthy and relevant questions one can formulate in advance of this contest.

Here are the Fullerton-UCF College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Fullerton-UCF Odds

Fullerton Titans: +9.5 (-110)

UCF Knights: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How To Watch Fullerton vs UCF

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: Big 12 Network, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Fullerton Could Cover the Spread

The game at San Diego State has a chance to really toughen up Fullerton for this game. The Titans didn't score a lot against SDSU, posting only 57 points, but they might have a chance to score a lot more against UCF.

When we look at the ins and outs of this game, compare San Diego State — the team which schooled Fullerton — against Miami, the team which beat UCF by 16 earlier this season. In November, it seems San Diego State is better than Miami. Let's talk about this. Miami had a very shaky six-point win over Florida International earlier this week. Miami trailed by a large margin before going on a big run midway through the second half to survive against an inferior opponent. If Miami struggled that much with FIU, Fullerton has to think that its loss to San Diego State looks better than UCF's 16-point loss to Miami, which revealed notable deficiencies in the Knights. Fullerton can exploit those limitations and keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Why UCF Could Cover the Spread

The Knights are at home, playing a Fullerton team which is flying across the country to play a game three time zones away. This is not something Cal State Fullerton does very often. One can make the argument that even though San Diego State might be playing better than Miami right now, SDSU did beat Fullerton by 10 points more (26) than Miami beat UCF (16). Making the argument that Fullerton's loss to SDSU looks better than UCF's loss to Miami is going out on a limb in November. Travel and logistics favor UCF here, and that should be the basis for a bet on this game.

Final Fullerton-UCF Prediction & Pick

Do we really know how good these teams are? No. Stay away from this one and simply use it as a chance to gather information for a betting play later on in this college basketball season.

Final Fullerton-UCF Prediction & Pick: UCF -9.5