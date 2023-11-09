FX Alien series showrunner writer Noah Hawley said that the show may premiere in early 2025 and will resume production in February 2024.

Alien fans can somewhat rejoice with the news that FX's series adaptation will resume production in Feburary 2024, The Wrap reported.

Series showrunner, director and writer Noah Hawley said that the show will premiere in early 2025. Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike will officially end 12:01 PM Thursday, there is a high possibility of the series meeting that target date.

The Fargo series creator said, “The plan right now is to go back in January and be shooting in February, and looks like shoot until July or so, which puts the air date somewhere in the in the first half of ’25.”

Alien problems: pandemics and strikes

The series was supposed to start filming in March 2022, but was delayed to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production began in July 2023 in Thailand.

Since the show had a British cast, they were able to continue filming under Equity contracts. Equity or Actors' Equity Association is also a labor union much like SAG-AFTRA, but it focuses more on those who work in the theater.

However, Alien wasn't able to film without its lead, American Sydney Chandler. Production on the series was shut down in August due to the actors' union strike.

“I was able to complete filming most of the first hour. That said, I wasn’t able to film anything with my star. So I still have the bulk of the show to film, and we have seven more hours to shoot,” Hawley stated.

He added, “I certainly would have loved to get the show in front of people as quickly as possible.”

Even with the numerous delays, Hawley said he's still optimistic about his take on the franchise.

“It’s very exciting that I get this opportunity, with films like ‘Fargo’ or ‘Alien,’ to live within the world that was created by these directors and storytellers. It raises the hair on the back of your neck in a good way to walk onto a set where you feel like you’re on the ‘Nostromo,’” he explained.

Hawley clarified that the show will not be set on the USCSS Nostromo, like the original 1979 film was.

There is another Alien scheduled for release in August 2024, Fede Álvarez's film Alien: Romulus. Xenomorph fans will have their cup runneth over in the next two years.