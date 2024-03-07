Gal Gadot may have to trade in her invisible jet for an invisible minivan. She and her husband Jaron Varsano just announced that that they've welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Ori. The couple also share three older daughters — Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2. That's quite a brood for this Wonder Woman star.
Gadot took to her Instagram Wednesday with a heartfelt post sharing the big family news. “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.”
“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew,” said Gadot, the first Israeli actress to headline a superhero blockbuster and get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯♀️👯♀️ daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️,” the post concluded.
Accompanying the caption is a sweet photo of Gadot holding her newborn in the delivery room.
Gadot's husband Varsano is an Israeli real estate developer turned film producer who started a production company with Gadot, Pilot Wave, in 2019, which produced the Gadot-starring Heart of Stone and is set to produce the upcoming Cleopatra biopic she's attached to star in as well.
Gadot's most famous role as Wonder Woman has been up in the air ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Universe and a Wonder Woman 3 concept developed by franchise director Patty Jenkins was mysteriously shelved.
On the personal front, sounds like Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano will have their hands full as a family of six now, but if anyone can do it, it's Wonder Woman.