It might seem like Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh has been in everything, everywhere, all at once lately — and now she’s ready to beam back up to a role she’s played before, that of Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the Star Trek universe. Yeoh is reprising the role in a new movie for Paramount+ entitled Star Trek: Section 31.

Yeoh originated the character in the first season of the TV series Star Trek: Discovery. According to a statement put out by Paramount+ today, the plot of the new film centers on Emperor Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet assigned to protect the United Federation of Planets, while battling personal demons.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my ‘Star Trek’ family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” said Yeoh. She added that “to see [Philippa] finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman chimed in, “Everyone on Team ‘Trek’ couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”

Yeoh won an Oscar for Best Actress this year for her performance in the hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once. She is also well known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. But it seems for now, her focus is on guiding the onboard crew of her favorite starfleet.