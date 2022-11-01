Gaming news Twitter account Nibel quits after Elon Musk took over

Well-known gaming news Twitter account Nibel quits, no thanks to Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. Nibel is also quitting Patreon.

In a move that surprised a lot of his followers, as well as other game journalists, Nibel decided to quit both Twitter and Patreon. In a tweet from his now-locked account, he had the following to say:

After some introspection, I’ve made the decision to focus my time and energy elsewhere and move on from Twitter. This marks the end of my video games coverage and my active participation in this platform.

Thanks to everybody for the fun times!

He also mentions in the tweet that they are leaving the account up instead of deactivating it. This is to ensure that the handle can’t be used for “malicious purposes”. This most likely refers to random people taking the Twitter handles of well-known accounts to troll or impersonate people.

Nibel also posted an update about the situation on his Patreon account. It starts off similar to the Twitter post, in that it announces his departure from the platforms. Regarding his Patreon account, he said that it will most likely close within the week and that he is looking to refund recent payments. He then goes into more detail about why he was doing it. Although he gave a few reasons why he was quitting, one of the bigger reasons was Twitter itself. Specifically, he talked about Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

Nibel talked about how “Twitter has [not] yet experienced good leadership”, and that he doesn’t think Elon Musk will change that. He continues, saying that he does not trust Twitter or Musk, quoting Musk’s “infinite immaturity”. Nibel says that rather than “falling apart instantly”, Twitter could “die a slow death.” This is understandable, as not soon after Musk’s takeover of Twitter the number of racist tweets increased following his stance on free speech. Not soon after, Musk announced that account verification will become a monthly subscription service, amounting to $20 a month. Already it’s easy to see why Nibel would want to leave.

Nibel also says that he was not able to make a “reliable revenue stream” from his accounts. He says that it was his work, not himself, that was useful and popular. We can only hope that his future endeavors go well.

