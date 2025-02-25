The First Brawl Stars Pro Pass, the Brawl Cup, has arrived, with new rewards for those who play Ranked matchmaking. This is the first Pro Pass in Brawl Stars, and will coincide with Brawl Stars E-Sports events over the next four months. Overall, the Pro Pass features two reward tracks (one free, one paid) that offer 100 rewards each. For your convenience, we listed all Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Ranked Rewards for your convenience. Additionally, we'll explain how to earn these rewards.

All Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Ranked Rewards

TIER Pro Pass Pro Pass Max ($24.99 USD) FREE Astral Colt I Skin Astral Colt Skin Upgrade 1 Hypercharge Drop 10,000 Coins 2 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 3 Starr Drop 5 Gems 4 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 5 Legendary Starr Drop New Pin 6 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 7 Starr Drop 5 Gems 8 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

9 Starr Drop 5 Gems 10 Pro Skin Upgrade Pro Skin Upgrade 11 Starr Drop 5 Gems 12 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 13 Starr Drop 5 Gems 14 5 Gems 10 Gems 15 Mythic Starr Drop New Spray 16 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 17 Starr Drop 5 Gems 18 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 5 Gems 20 Legendary Starr Drop New Pin 21 5 Gems 5 Gems 22 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 23 Starr Drop 5 Gems 24 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 25 Mythic Starr Drop Player Icon 26 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 27 Starr Drop 5 Gems 28 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

29 Starr Drop 5 Gems 30 Pro Skin Upgrade Pro Skin Upgrade 31 Starr Drop 5 Gems 32 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 33 Starr Drop 5 Gems 34 5 Gems 10 Gems 35 Legendary Starr Drop New Pin 36 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 37 Starr Drop 5 Gems 38 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 5 Gems 40 Legendary Starr Drop New Pin 41 5 Gems 5 Gems 42 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 5 Gems 44 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 45 Mythic Starr Drop Player Icon 46 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 47 Starr Drop 5 Gems 48 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

49 Starr Drop 5 Gems 50 Legendary Starr Drop New Pin 51 Starr Drop 5 Gems 52 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 53 Starr Drop 5 Gems 54 5 Gems 10 Gems 55 Mythic Starr Drop New Pin 56 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 57 Starr Drop 5 Gems 58 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

59 Starr Drop 5 Gems 60 Pro Skin Upgrade Pro Skin Upgrade 61 5 Gems 5 Gems 62 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 63 Starr Drop 5 Gems 64 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 65 Mythic Starr Drop New Spray 66 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 67 Starr Drop 5 Gems 68 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

69 Starr Drop 5 Gems 70 Legendary Starr Drop New Pin 71 Starr Drop 5 Gems 72 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 73 Starr Drop 5 Gems 74 5 Gems 10 Gems 75 Mythic Starr Drop New Pin 76 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 77 Starr Drop 5 Gems 78 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

79 Starr Drop 5 Gems 80 Pro Skin Upgrade Player Icon 81 5 Gems 5 Gems 82 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 83 Starr Drop 5 Gems 84 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 85 Mythic Starr Drop New Pin 86 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 87 Starr Drop 5 Gems 88 Ranked Drop 10 Gems

89 Starr Drop 5 Gems 90 Legendary Starr Drop New Pin 91 Starr Drop 5 Gems 92 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 93 Starr Drop 5 Gems 94 5 Gems 10 Gems 95 Mythic Starr Drop New Pin 96 Ranked Drop 10 Gems 97 Starr Drop 5 Gems 98 5 Gems 10 Gems

99 Legendary Starr Drop 10 Gems 100 Pro Skin Upgrade Pro Skin Upgrade

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Rewards. The Pro Pass costs $24.99 USD, and provides 100 extra rewards for players. Furthermore, you receive 1,000 Pro Pass XP instantly, plus Double XP from past & future wins.

At Tier 100 of the Pass, you receive a Legendary Starr Drop every time you gain 6,500 Pro Pass XP. But how exactly do you earn Pro Pass XP?

How to Earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars

To earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars, you must:

Win Ranked games

Ranking Up

Watching Esports broadcasts

Overall, there are three ways to earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars. Firstly, the most simple way of earning Pro Pass XP is by winning games. Furthermore, when you reach a new rank, you'll earn even more XP. For example, when you reach Bronze II, you receive 200 Pro Pass XP. Therefore, winning Ranked games and ranking up goes hand in hand.

Lastly, watching new Brawl Stars Esports events will reward the player with Pro Pass XP. Check out the Brawl Stars Championship Schedule to find out about upcoming events that you can watch. We also recommend following their social channels if you don't want to miss an event.

That includes everything you need to know about the new Brawl Stars Pro Pass. Additionally, you can also earn rewards in the regular Brawl Stars Brawl Pass. In total, it offers 50 free rewards. However, we definitely encourage you to try. You can essentially get a free Hypercharge at Tier 2 if you can reach Bronze II.

The changes to Ranked isn't the only thing new coming to Brawl Stars. Recently, the developers unveiled two new brawlers in the latest Brawl Talk. Furthermore, they made several quality of life changes to improve the experience.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.