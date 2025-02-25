The First Brawl Stars Pro Pass, the Brawl Cup, has arrived, with new rewards for those who play Ranked matchmaking. This is the first Pro Pass in Brawl Stars, and will coincide with Brawl Stars E-Sports events over the next four months. Overall, the Pro Pass features two reward tracks (one free, one paid) that offer 100 rewards each. For your convenience, we listed all Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Ranked Rewards for your convenience. Additionally, we'll explain how to earn these rewards.

All Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Ranked Rewards

TIERPro PassPro Pass Max ($24.99 USD)
FREEAstral Colt I SkinAstral Colt Skin Upgrade
1Hypercharge Drop10,000 Coins
2Ranked Drop10 Gems
3Starr Drop5 Gems
4Ranked Drop10 Gems
5Legendary Starr DropNew Pin
6Ranked Drop10 Gems
7Starr Drop5 Gems
8Ranked Drop10 Gems
9Starr Drop5 Gems
10Pro Skin UpgradePro Skin Upgrade
11Starr Drop5 Gems
12Ranked Drop10 Gems
13Starr Drop5 Gems
145 Gems10 Gems
15Mythic Starr DropNew Spray
16Ranked Drop10 Gems
17Starr Drop5 Gems
18Ranked Drop10 Gems
19Starr Drop5 Gems
20Legendary Starr DropNew Pin
215 Gems5 Gems
22Ranked Drop10 Gems
23Starr Drop5 Gems
24Ranked Drop10 Gems
25Mythic Starr DropPlayer Icon
26Ranked Drop10 Gems
27Starr Drop5 Gems
28Ranked Drop10 Gems
29Starr Drop5 Gems
30Pro Skin UpgradePro Skin Upgrade
31Starr Drop5 Gems
32Ranked Drop10 Gems
33Starr Drop5 Gems
345 Gems10 Gems
35Legendary Starr DropNew Pin
36Ranked Drop10 Gems
37Starr Drop5 Gems
38Ranked Drop10 Gems
39Starr Drop5 Gems
40Legendary Starr DropNew Pin
415 Gems5 Gems
42Ranked Drop10 Gems
43Starr Drop5 Gems
44Ranked Drop10 Gems
45Mythic Starr DropPlayer Icon
46Ranked Drop10 Gems
47Starr Drop5 Gems
48Ranked Drop10 Gems
49Starr Drop5 Gems
50Legendary Starr DropNew Pin
51Starr Drop5 Gems
52Ranked Drop10 Gems
53Starr Drop5 Gems
545 Gems10 Gems
55Mythic Starr DropNew Pin
56Ranked Drop10 Gems
57Starr Drop5 Gems
58Ranked Drop10 Gems
59Starr Drop5 Gems
60Pro Skin UpgradePro Skin Upgrade
615 Gems5 Gems
62Ranked Drop10 Gems
63Starr Drop5 Gems
64Ranked Drop10 Gems
65Mythic Starr DropNew Spray
66Ranked Drop10 Gems
67Starr Drop5 Gems
68Ranked Drop10 Gems
69Starr Drop5 Gems
70Legendary Starr DropNew Pin
71Starr Drop5 Gems
72Ranked Drop10 Gems
73Starr Drop5 Gems
745 Gems10 Gems
75Mythic Starr DropNew Pin
76Ranked Drop10 Gems
77Starr Drop5 Gems
78Ranked Drop10 Gems
79Starr Drop5 Gems
80Pro Skin UpgradePlayer Icon
815 Gems5 Gems
82Ranked Drop10 Gems
83Starr Drop5 Gems
84Ranked Drop10 Gems
85Mythic Starr DropNew Pin
86Ranked Drop10 Gems
87Starr Drop5 Gems
88Ranked Drop10 Gems
89Starr Drop5 Gems
90Legendary Starr DropNew Pin
91Starr Drop5 Gems
92Ranked Drop10 Gems
93Starr Drop5 Gems
945 Gems10 Gems
95Mythic Starr DropNew Pin
96Ranked Drop10 Gems
97Starr Drop5 Gems
985 Gems10 Gems
99Legendary Starr Drop10 Gems
100Pro Skin UpgradePro Skin Upgrade
Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Rewards. The Pro Pass costs $24.99 USD, and provides 100 extra rewards for players. Furthermore, you receive 1,000 Pro Pass XP instantly, plus Double XP from past & future wins.

At Tier 100 of the Pass, you receive a Legendary Starr Drop every time you gain 6,500 Pro Pass XP. But how exactly do you earn Pro Pass XP?

How to Earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars

To earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars, you must:

  • Win Ranked games
  • Ranking Up
  • Watching Esports broadcasts

Overall, there are three ways to earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars. Firstly, the most simple way of earning Pro Pass XP is by winning games. Furthermore, when you reach a new rank, you'll earn even more XP. For example, when you reach Bronze II, you receive 200 Pro Pass XP. Therefore, winning Ranked games and ranking up goes hand in hand.

Lastly, watching new Brawl Stars Esports events will reward the player with Pro Pass XP. Check out the Brawl Stars Championship Schedule to find out about upcoming events that you can watch. We also recommend following their social channels if you don't want to miss an event.

That includes everything you need to know about the new Brawl Stars Pro Pass. Additionally, you can also earn rewards in the regular Brawl Stars Brawl Pass. In total, it offers 50 free rewards. However, we definitely encourage you to try. You can essentially get a free Hypercharge at Tier 2 if you can reach Bronze II.

The changes to Ranked isn't the only thing new coming to Brawl Stars. Recently, the developers unveiled two new brawlers in the latest Brawl Talk. Furthermore, they made several quality of life changes to improve the experience.

