The First Brawl Stars Pro Pass, the Brawl Cup, has arrived, with new rewards for those who play Ranked matchmaking. This is the first Pro Pass in Brawl Stars, and will coincide with Brawl Stars E-Sports events over the next four months. Overall, the Pro Pass features two reward tracks (one free, one paid) that offer 100 rewards each. For your convenience, we listed all Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Ranked Rewards for your convenience. Additionally, we'll explain how to earn these rewards.
All Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Ranked Rewards
|TIER
|Pro Pass
|Pro Pass Max ($24.99 USD)
|FREE
|Astral Colt I Skin
|Astral Colt Skin Upgrade
|1
|Hypercharge Drop
|10,000 Coins
|2
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|3
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|4
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|5
|Legendary Starr Drop
|New Pin
|6
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|7
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|8
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|9
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|10
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|11
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|12
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|13
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|14
|5 Gems
|10 Gems
|15
|Mythic Starr Drop
|New Spray
|16
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|17
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|18
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|19
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|20
|Legendary Starr Drop
|New Pin
|21
|5 Gems
|5 Gems
|22
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|23
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|24
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|25
|Mythic Starr Drop
|Player Icon
|26
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|27
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|28
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|29
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|30
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|31
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|32
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|33
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|34
|5 Gems
|10 Gems
|35
|Legendary Starr Drop
|New Pin
|36
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|37
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|38
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|39
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|40
|Legendary Starr Drop
|New Pin
|41
|5 Gems
|5 Gems
|42
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|43
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|44
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|45
|Mythic Starr Drop
|Player Icon
|46
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|47
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|48
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|49
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|50
|Legendary Starr Drop
|New Pin
|51
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|52
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|53
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|54
|5 Gems
|10 Gems
|55
|Mythic Starr Drop
|New Pin
|56
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|57
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|58
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|59
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|60
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|61
|5 Gems
|5 Gems
|62
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|63
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|64
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|65
|Mythic Starr Drop
|New Spray
|66
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|67
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|68
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|69
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|70
|Legendary Starr Drop
|New Pin
|71
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|72
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|73
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|74
|5 Gems
|10 Gems
|75
|Mythic Starr Drop
|New Pin
|76
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|77
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|78
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|79
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|80
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|Player Icon
|81
|5 Gems
|5 Gems
|82
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|83
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|84
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|85
|Mythic Starr Drop
|New Pin
|86
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|87
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|88
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|89
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|90
|Legendary Starr Drop
|New Pin
|91
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|92
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|93
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|94
|5 Gems
|10 Gems
|95
|Mythic Starr Drop
|New Pin
|96
|Ranked Drop
|10 Gems
|97
|Starr Drop
|5 Gems
|98
|5 Gems
|10 Gems
|99
|Legendary Starr Drop
|10 Gems
|100
|Pro Skin Upgrade
|Pro Skin Upgrade
Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Brawl Cup Pro Pass Rewards. The Pro Pass costs $24.99 USD, and provides 100 extra rewards for players. Furthermore, you receive 1,000 Pro Pass XP instantly, plus Double XP from past & future wins.
At Tier 100 of the Pass, you receive a Legendary Starr Drop every time you gain 6,500 Pro Pass XP. But how exactly do you earn Pro Pass XP?
How to Earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars
To earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars, you must:
- Win Ranked games
- Ranking Up
- Watching Esports broadcasts
Overall, there are three ways to earn Pro Pass XP in Brawl Stars. Firstly, the most simple way of earning Pro Pass XP is by winning games. Furthermore, when you reach a new rank, you'll earn even more XP. For example, when you reach Bronze II, you receive 200 Pro Pass XP. Therefore, winning Ranked games and ranking up goes hand in hand.
Lastly, watching new Brawl Stars Esports events will reward the player with Pro Pass XP. Check out the Brawl Stars Championship Schedule to find out about upcoming events that you can watch. We also recommend following their social channels if you don't want to miss an event.
That includes everything you need to know about the new Brawl Stars Pro Pass. Additionally, you can also earn rewards in the regular Brawl Stars Brawl Pass. In total, it offers 50 free rewards. However, we definitely encourage you to try. You can essentially get a free Hypercharge at Tier 2 if you can reach Bronze II.
The changes to Ranked isn't the only thing new coming to Brawl Stars. Recently, the developers unveiled two new brawlers in the latest Brawl Talk. Furthermore, they made several quality of life changes to improve the experience.
