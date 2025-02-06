Brawl Stars Season 35 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Good Randoms is the theme of Season 35, with new cosmetics to celebrate over the next 30+ days. This season, players can earn more power points, coins, and more from the Brawl Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass Rewards

Brawl Stars Season 35 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop Player Pin – 2 100 Credits 100 Credits – 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – 6 100 Credits 100 Credits – 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin – 18 10 Gems 10 Gemss 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 21 Starr Drop New Spray – . 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – . 25 Starr Drop Unlock New Brawler (Up to Epic) – . 26 100 Credits 100 Credits – 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Blackgreen Melodie Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Redwhite Melodie Skin

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Pop Melodie Skin Good Random Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 35 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and 24 Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawlers, Ollie.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive an a Pop Melodie Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost, two additional Kenji skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Overall, Season 35 brings a Good Randoms theme. However, with the start of Season 35, it now means you can no longer play as Buzz LightYear. It's possible we may see more limited-time brawlers soon. At the very least, there's a new Brawler in town by the name of Ollie. Learn more about the self-proclaimed king of Brawl Stars, who can hypnotize foes with his beats!

Best of luck earning all rewards in Season 35!

