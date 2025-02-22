A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has arrived, revealing new brawlers & hypercharges, a new ranked system, a new UNO mode, and more. Additionally, 12 new Hypercharges are coming to the game, giving your favorite brawlers some cool new abilities. Without further ado, let's take a look at the newest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Brawl Stars Brawl Talk February 2025 – All New Brawlers & Hypercharges

Two new Brawlers are coming to Brawl Stars, per the latest Brawl Talk.

Finx is a long-range brawler who shoots three projectiles in a straight line. Furthermore, he deals less damage at a longer range, but it can keep him safe as he picks foes apart. His Super creates a small field in which enemy projectiles move slower while increasing the projectiles of him and his teammates. This ability opens up an opportunity for you to do some sick matrix-style dodges.

The developers have also released some info on Finx's abilities, like:

A gadget that allows Finx to warp back to the spot he was three seconds ago. Also provides Finx with the same max ammo he had at the time.

Hieroglyph Halt (Star Power) – The next enemy that Finx hits has decreased reload speed for a few seconds

Primer (Star Power) – Any damage dealt by Finx or by teammates affected by his Super increase his Super's duration

Lumi is the next new brawler to come out afterwards, and joins Draco's trio. She has an interesting, long-range attack in which she throws two morning stars, which pierces through enemies. When She has launched both of them, she can call them back, and they'll damage enemies upon returning.

For her super, she launches a three-slam attack that deals area damage. Furthermore, the third slam stuns enemies. Like Finx, the developers shed some lights on her abilities:

Hit the Lights (Gadget) – Lumi can set her thrown morning stars on fire, which deal area damage to enemies nearby.

Frostbitten (Gadget) – Lumi creates a freezing area around her morning stars

Star Power – Slows down enemies hit by Morning Star on its return path

Star Power 2 – Super now deals fire damage over time

New Hypercharges – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Additionally, the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk mentioned 12 new Hypercharges coming to the game:

Carl – Super now leaves trail of burning rocks that damage enemies who walk on them Mandy – Fires Super in three directions instead of one Hank – Torpedoes from Super now home in on enemies Bo – Allows Bo to place five more mines, in addition to any three he placed before Bea – Super projectiles split into two at max distance on at hit, increasing her Super's distance Meg – Super range increased, and grants her shield upon transformation Mr P. – Now allowed two super porters at once that produce stronger bots Buster – Super now reflects 360 degree angle. Reflected projectiles deal more damage Chester – Super explodes, deals damage, spreads a poison cloud, and then leaves a slowing area. Lola – Ego has increased health and damage Grom – Super now explodes twice, with the second time changing to an X-Pattern Sam – Knucklebusters travel farther and recharge Super if they hit enemy during Hypercharge

Overall, that includes all the new brawlers and Hypercharges coming to Brawl Stars soon. However, the developers announced plenty of other additions coming to the game.

Brawl Stars Making Changes to Ranking System & Gadgets – Brawl Talk

Brawl Stars is once again changing their ranked system in an effort to create a more rewarding yet more competitive experience. But what exactly does this all mean?

Firstly, every month will feature new maps and modes that players can play on during these ranked periods. Furthermore, everyone will have access to three brawlers who are maxed out temporarily each month. Once the month is over, the Brawler will revert back to whatever level you had them at before. You do not need to own the brawler in order to use them during the month. The first trio of brawlers that will be playable include EMZ, Gene, and Leon.

Additionally, Brawl Stars is adding a new Pass. It won't replace the Brawl Pass, but rather act as a new one for Ranked play. Like the Brawl Pass, it offers a free and paid track, offering more to those who cough up a few bucks. And like the Brawl Pass again, you need Pro Pass XP to reach new tiers.

There are tons of ways to earn Pro Pass XP, including:

Winning Ranked Matches

Reaching new Ranks

Watching Live E-Sports events

Purchasing the Pro Pass which offers free XP every day

In terms of rewards, it depends on which track you're looking at. For example, the Free Track offers Ranked Drops, Starr Drops, Gems, a new Skin, a Hypercharge Drop, and Legendary Starr Drops.

However, if you purchase the Paid track, you'll the items above and more. This includes 600 gems, 5,000 Coins, Cosmetics, and Pro Skin Upgrades. These Pro Skins are new upgradeable skins only available through the Pro Pass. These upgrades can vary from Pins, new animated knockdowns, Attack effects, and much more. Therefore, check out the full list when the new Pro Pass arrives.

Each Ranked Season lasts 1 month, but the Pro Pass lasts for four months. The first Pro Pass Ranked season drops on Tuesday, February 25th. And that includes all the major changes to the Brawl Stars Ranked System, coming soon!

Lastly, there are tons of new miscellaneous improvements coming to Brawl Stars over the months, according to the Brawl Talk.

Firstly, a new Daily Streak reward system gives free rewards to players who sign in every day. The longer you keep the streak active, the better items you receive. Therefore, make sure to login in to Brawl Stars just once a day to receive something. Furthermore, if you miss a day, you can spend Gems to keep the streak live.

Secondly, Brawl Stars is collaborating with UNO to create a new mode and themed skins. In the mode, you must bring an UNO card across the map and throw it into your enemy's discard pile. If you get rid of your cards first, your team wins. However, each card offers different bonuses when used:

+2 – Teammates get two power cubes

Cancel – Enemies silenced for three seconds

Reverse – Move enemy cards back to base

Additionally, you can use your body to block an enemy UNO Card.

Other changes include:

Trio Showdown permanently in game

Gadget Charges replaced by cooldowns

Ability to favorite brawlers, making it easier to find them

Re-ordered Quick Chat options

Overall, that includes everything you need to know from the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, including new Brawlers, modes, and more. We look forward to seeing Finx and Lumi join the action. Check back with us for guides on these new brawlers.

