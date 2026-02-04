The Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees are here, with players now able to vote for the Madden 26 TOTY team. But not everyone knows the TOTY Nominees or how to vote for them. Therefore, we listed all Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees below for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Madden 26 Team of The Year Nominees – Madden 26 TOTY

Offense:

PositionNominee #1Nominee #2Nominee #3Nominee #4
QBCaleb WilliamsDrake MayeJosh Allen
RBDerrick HenryJonathan TaylorDe'Von AchaneBijan Robinson
WRPuka NacuaDrake LondonGeorge Pickens
WR2Tee HigginsJa'Marr ChaseJaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3Amon-Ra St. BrownJosh DownsCooper Kupp
TETrey McBrideBrock BowersDallas GoedertTyler Warren
LTTristan WirfsTrent WilliamsAndrew Thomas
LGDamien LewisSteve AvilaPeter Skoronski
CCreed HumphreyTanor BortoliniAaron Brewer
RGQuinn MeinerzKevin DotsonQuentin Nelson
RTPenei SewellDarnell WrightTaylor Moton
FBPatrick RicardReggie GilliamScott Matlock

Defense:

PositionNominee #1Nominee #2Nominee #3
LEDGAidan HutchinsonMaxx CrosbyWill Anderson Jr.
REDGMyles GarrettDanielle HunterMicah Parsons
DTDexter LawrenceJeffrey SimmonsLeonard Williams
DT2Travis JonesChris JonesQuinnen Williams
SAMLeo ChenalDerrick BarnesHenry To'o'To
MIKEJack CampbellDemario DavisRoquan Smith
MIKE 2Zack BaunJordyn BrooksDevin Lloyd
WILLRobert SpillaneDevin WhiteDevin Bush
CBJoey Porter Jr.Nahshon WrightMike Jackson
CB2Jalen RamseyCharvarius WardSauce Gardner
Slot CBCooper DeJeanDevon WitherspoonJarrian Jones
FSMinkah FitzpatrickKevin ByardAntoine Winfield Jr.
SSDerwin James Sr.Xavier McKinneyKyle Hamilton
Special Teams:

PositionNominee #1Nominee #2Nominee #3
KCam LittleKa'imi FairbairnBrandon Aubrey
PMichael DicksonRyan WrightBlake Gillikin
KRChimere DikeRashid ShaheedKaVontae Turpin
3RD RBBreece HallKenneth GainwellChase Brown
GadgetTravis HunterDeebo Samuel Jr.Marvin Mims Jr.

Overall, that includes all of the Madden 26 TOTY Nominees. But how exactly do you vote for these players?

How to Vote for the Madden 26 TOTY

To vote for the Madden 26 Team of the Year:

  • Visit the Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees Page
  • Select “Offense, Defense, or Specialist” Nominees
  • Click on to “Build Your Team”, located just above the names of the players and to the right side of the screen
  • Select Players
  • Select “Review & Submit”

Voting ends on February 6th, 2026. Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees. Have fun selecting your favorite players for a chance for them to appear on UT's most prestigious team.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.