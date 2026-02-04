The Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees are here, with players now able to vote for the Madden 26 TOTY team. But not everyone knows the TOTY Nominees or how to vote for them. Therefore, we listed all Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees below for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
All Madden 26 Team of The Year Nominees – Madden 26 TOTY
VOTE NOW for the #Madden26 Team of the Year! 👇https://t.co/6KTa2MNERM https://t.co/FuWxvngS1Y pic.twitter.com/6hLtY3MAJH
— Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) January 30, 2026
Offense:
|Position
|Nominee #1
|Nominee #2
|Nominee #3
|Nominee #4
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|Drake Maye
|Josh Allen
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|Jonathan Taylor
|De'Von Achane
|Bijan Robinson
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|Drake London
|George Pickens
|WR2
|Tee Higgins
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Josh Downs
|Cooper Kupp
|TE
|Trey McBride
|Brock Bowers
|Dallas Goedert
|Tyler Warren
|LT
|Tristan Wirfs
|Trent Williams
|Andrew Thomas
|LG
|Damien Lewis
|Steve Avila
|Peter Skoronski
|C
|Creed Humphrey
|Tanor Bortolini
|Aaron Brewer
|RG
|Quinn Meinerz
|Kevin Dotson
|Quentin Nelson
|RT
|Penei Sewell
|Darnell Wright
|Taylor Moton
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|Reggie Gilliam
|Scott Matlock
Defense:
|Position
|Nominee #1
|Nominee #2
|Nominee #3
|LEDG
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Maxx Crosby
|Will Anderson Jr.
|REDG
|Myles Garrett
|Danielle Hunter
|Micah Parsons
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Jeffrey Simmons
|Leonard Williams
|DT2
|Travis Jones
|Chris Jones
|Quinnen Williams
|SAM
|Leo Chenal
|Derrick Barnes
|Henry To'o'To
|MIKE
|Jack Campbell
|Demario Davis
|Roquan Smith
|MIKE 2
|Zack Baun
|Jordyn Brooks
|Devin Lloyd
|WILL
|Robert Spillane
|Devin White
|Devin Bush
|CB
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Nahshon Wright
|Mike Jackson
|CB2
|Jalen Ramsey
|Charvarius Ward
|Sauce Gardner
|Slot CB
|Cooper DeJean
|Devon Witherspoon
|Jarrian Jones
|FS
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Kevin Byard
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|SS
|Derwin James Sr.
|Xavier McKinney
|Kyle Hamilton
Special Teams:
|Position
|Nominee #1
|Nominee #2
|Nominee #3
|K
|Cam Little
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|Brandon Aubrey
|P
|Michael Dickson
|Ryan Wright
|Blake Gillikin
|KR
|Chimere Dike
|Rashid Shaheed
|KaVontae Turpin
|3RD RB
|Breece Hall
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Chase Brown
|Gadget
|Travis Hunter
|Deebo Samuel Jr.
|Marvin Mims Jr.
Overall, that includes all of the Madden 26 TOTY Nominees. But how exactly do you vote for these players?
How to Vote for the Madden 26 TOTY
To vote for the Madden 26 Team of the Year:
- Visit the Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees Page
- Select “Offense, Defense, or Specialist” Nominees
- Click on to “Build Your Team”, located just above the names of the players and to the right side of the screen
- Select Players
- Select “Review & Submit”
Voting ends on February 6th, 2026. Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees. Have fun selecting your favorite players for a chance for them to appear on UT's most prestigious team.
