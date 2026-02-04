The Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees are here, with players now able to vote for the Madden 26 TOTY team. But not everyone knows the TOTY Nominees or how to vote for them. Therefore, we listed all Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees below for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Madden 26 Team of The Year Nominees – Madden 26 TOTY

Offense:

Position Nominee #1 Nominee #2 Nominee #3 Nominee #4 QB Caleb Williams Drake Maye Josh Allen RB Derrick Henry Jonathan Taylor De'Von Achane Bijan Robinson WR Puka Nacua Drake London George Pickens WR2 Tee Higgins Ja'Marr Chase Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 Amon-Ra St. Brown Josh Downs Cooper Kupp TE Trey McBride Brock Bowers Dallas Goedert Tyler Warren LT Tristan Wirfs Trent Williams Andrew Thomas LG Damien Lewis Steve Avila Peter Skoronski C Creed Humphrey Tanor Bortolini Aaron Brewer

RG Quinn Meinerz Kevin Dotson Quentin Nelson RT Penei Sewell Darnell Wright Taylor Moton

FB Patrick Ricard Reggie Gilliam Scott Matlock

Defense:

Position Nominee #1 Nominee #2 Nominee #3 LEDG Aidan Hutchinson Maxx Crosby Will Anderson Jr. REDG Myles Garrett Danielle Hunter Micah Parsons DT Dexter Lawrence Jeffrey Simmons Leonard Williams DT2 Travis Jones Chris Jones Quinnen Williams SAM Leo Chenal Derrick Barnes Henry To'o'To MIKE Jack Campbell Demario Davis Roquan Smith MIKE 2 Zack Baun Jordyn Brooks Devin Lloyd WILL Robert Spillane Devin White Devin Bush CB Joey Porter Jr. Nahshon Wright Mike Jackson

CB2 Jalen Ramsey Charvarius Ward Sauce Gardner Slot CB Cooper DeJean Devon Witherspoon Jarrian Jones FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Kevin Byard Antoine Winfield Jr. SS Derwin James Sr. Xavier McKinney Kyle Hamilton

Special Teams:

Position Nominee #1 Nominee #2 Nominee #3 K Cam Little Ka'imi Fairbairn Brandon Aubrey P Michael Dickson Ryan Wright Blake Gillikin KR Chimere Dike Rashid Shaheed KaVontae Turpin 3RD RB Breece Hall Kenneth Gainwell Chase Brown Gadget Travis Hunter Deebo Samuel Jr. Marvin Mims Jr.

Overall, that includes all of the Madden 26 TOTY Nominees. But how exactly do you vote for these players?

How to Vote for the Madden 26 TOTY

To vote for the Madden 26 Team of the Year:

Visit the Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees Page

Select “Offense, Defense, or Specialist” Nominees

Click on to “Build Your Team”, located just above the names of the players and to the right side of the screen

Select Players

Select “Review & Submit”

Voting ends on February 6th, 2026. Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 26 Team of the Year Nominees. Have fun selecting your favorite players for a chance for them to appear on UT's most prestigious team.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.