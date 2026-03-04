In Resident Evil Requiem, Leon can Sharpen and Upgrade his Hatchet, a reliable melee weapon that allows him to parry attacks. But how exactly do you sharpen it? And what upgrades can you unlock for it, and at what price? In this guide, we'll show you how to sharpen your Hatchet, how to upgrade it, and how to parry with it. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Resident Evil Requiem Hatchet Guide – How Do You Sharpen, Upgrade, and Parry?

Firstly, to sharpen your Hatchet, just press the following button combination:

LB + X – Xbox

L1 + Square – PlayStation

E – PC

L + Y – Nintendo Switch 2

Why do you need to keep your Hatchet Sharpened? Well, in order to parry enemies and avoid taking damage, you must keep the Hatchet Sharpened. Furthermore, Hatchets are also used for opening Warped Doors. Fortunately, Leon can sharpen his Hatchet an indefinite number of times, so there's no cost to doing it.

Every time you hit an enemy with your Hatchet, or parry an attack with it, the Hatchet's durability decreases. This can be seen via the green bar next to the Hatchet Icon on the bottom right side of the screen.

But constantly sharpening your Hatchet can be a problem, especially while in Combat. Fortunately, players may upgrade their Hatchet if they wish.

To upgrade your Hatchet in Resident Evil Requiem, you need to buy the upgrades at a Supply Box. Overall, the Hatchet can receive four total upgrades:

Upgrade Upgrade Cost Upgraded Stat Fortified Blade 5,000 Credits 2.5 Power (formerly 1.8) Improved Grip 3,000 Credits 3.3 Durability (formerly 2.5) Fortified Blade + 8,000 Credits 3.3 Power (formerly 2.5, originally 1.8) Improved Grip + 6,000, Credits 4 Durability (formerly 3.3, originally 2.5)

As you can see, fully upgrading the Hatchet can roughly double both its power and increase durability by about 60%. While you may not personally need every upgrade, I recommend at least applying the base upgrades to help out with a certain boss fight later on.

Now that we know how to sharpen the Hatchet, how do we use it?

How to Parry With the Hatchet & Other Uses

To Parry with Leon's Hatchet, press the following button right when a zombie begins their attack animation:

L1 – PlayStation

LB – Xbox

Space – PC

As we mentioned, a typical Parry should be performed when the zombie begins their attack animation near you. Personally, I find that it's easier to Parry on first-person mode, as I have a better idea of the zombie's distance to me. But feel free to find a save spot near some enemies so you can practice for yourself.

If you're down for a risky business strategy, try waiting just before the moment the attack connects for a Perfect Parry. Perfect Parries are hard to perform on a consistent basis, so don't be hard on yourself if you have trouble with it. However, if you do successfully land one, the zombie will fall to their knees, giving Leon a free chance to execute them.

For those still struggling, Leon can actually unlock another Hatchet later on in the game when exploring the ARK.

How to obtain the Mortal Edge Hatchet in Resident Evil Requiem

For the last part of this guide, we want to show players how to unlock the Mortal Edge, which is a much better Axe for parrying. Overall, there are two ways to unlock the Mortal Edge in Requiem:

Defeat the Commander (Hunk) and pick it up from his body

After beating the main campaign, purchase the Mortal Edge from the Special Content Shop for 3,000 CP

Overall, that includes everything to know about the Hatchet, how to sharpen it, upgrade, and parry with it in Resident Evil Requiem. We hope you found this guide useful! And best of luck surviving against the undead!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.