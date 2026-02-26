The Marathon Server Slam Open Test arrives today to play on PS5, Xbox Series, and Steam this weekend, allowing players to dive into Bungie's upcoming Extraction Shooter. From the creators of Halo & Destiny (as well as the original Marathon trilogy), this game offers a PvPvE experience set on the lost planet of Tau Ceti IV. But not everyone knows about the Open Slam Server Test, or how to play it. Therefore, we created a guide on how to play the Marathon Server Slam Open Test this weekend.

How Do You Play the Marathon Server Slam Open Test?

The Marathon Server Slam Open Test is free to play for a limited time on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam Store). To play it, make sure you add the “Server Slam Open Test” to your cart, which is free. You do NOT need to pre-order Marathon in order to play the free Server Slam Open Test.

Marathon Server Slam Open Test Start & End Time

The Marathon Server Slam Open Test begins on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 and ends on Monday, March 2nd, 2026.

However, all progress earned during the Open Test does NOT carry over to the main game. But if you do play during the event, you will receive the following rewards for reaching the following milestones:

Completing your first mission unlocks the Standard Arrival Cache: Standard implants (6x) Standard Runner Shell Cores (4x) Standard weapon chip mods (6x) Weapons: Overrun and Hardline

Reaching Runner Level 10 unlocks the Enhanced Arrival Cache (Green) Enhanced Implants (6x) Enhanced Runner shell cores (2x for each shell, 12x total) Enhanced Weapon chip mods (4x) Weapons: Enhanced Magnum and Enhanced Hardline

Reaching Runner Level 30 unlocks the Deluxe Arrival Cache (Blue) Deluxe and Enhanced implants (3x each, 6x total) Deluxe and Enhanced Runner shell cores (1x for each shell, 12x total) Weapons: Deluxe Magnum and Enhanced Volley Rifle Backpack: Enhanced Base Backpack



What to expect in Marathon Server Slam Open Test

As mentioned, Marathon is an extraction shooter. In these games, players have a time-limit in which they must explore an area, search for loot, and safely extract. Of course, the actual gameplay is a bit more complicated than that.

as a PvPvE game, you'll encounter other players and UESC mechs that are out to kill you, with the former trying to steal your loot. Thankfully, you won't be alone, as you can team up with up to two other members before heading to the surface. However, you can also play solo, if you so desire.

Unlike Arc Raiders, Marathon is also a class-based shooter. Overall, the server slam provides five different Runners (including Rook) for you to play as. Feel free to check out the full list of Runner Shells you can assume control of on Tau Ceti IV.

During the Open test, players can Infil into two zones, Perimeter and Dire Marsh. Furthermore, you'll also be able to accept contracts from five different factions, including NuCaloric, CyberAcme, Traxus, MIDA, and Arachne. During the Playtest, you can begin progressing through early faction levels to access your upgrade tree and improve your character.

Like the Arc Raiders Server Slam, you won't have access to every feature that will be available at launch. This includes:

Late-game zones (Outpost and Cryo Archive)

Full contract and progression depth for all factions

Ranked mode

Sixth Runner Shell (Thief)

Season 1 and end-game unlock content

Overall, that includes everything about how to play the Marathon Server Slam Open Test on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For everyone who decides to hop in on this free adventure, we wish you the best of luck in extracting some sweet rewards.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.