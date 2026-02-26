RIDE 6 features many Sports Bikes at launch, but which ones are the best to use? There's a lot of variety, but some bikes boast better ratings than others, at the cost of a higher price. In this RIDE 6 guide, we're listing the Top 10 Sports Bikes in the game. These Bikes boast the best base stats and will offer the the best chance at winning races. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

The Top 10 Sports Bikes in RIDE 6

1. Superleggera V4

Acceleration/Top Speed – 9.75/9.16

Manufacturer – Ducati

Unlock Cost: 100,000 Cr

This bike requires both credits and fame points take time to unlock, but it's worth it. It boasts the best acceleration and speed, and offers a great Braking rating of 8.13. While it's handling isn't perfect, skilled players will adjust to it quite easily. Simply put, if you can handle this bike, you'll have access to the best Sports Bike in RIDE 6.

2. Panigale V4 S

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.84/9.23

Manufacturer – Ducati

Unlock Cost: 33,990 Cr

Overall, this Bike boasts an incredible Top Speed with a very good acceleration rating. It's among the fastest Sports Bikes in the game, and even slightly faster than the Superleggera V4. Furthermore, this bike costs roughly one-third of the Superleggera, making it an absolute steal. We recommend this bike for both its performance and price.

3. RSV4-X Trenta

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.34/9.17

Manufacturer – Aprilia

Unlock Cost: 50,000

For a Legendary Bike, this thing is a steal with it's relatively low 50,000 Cr price. Of course, the caveat is that it doesn't have amazing acceleration. However, it makes up for that with a very fast 9.17 Top Speed. So if you like racing on tracks filled with straightaways, this beast works beautifully. It's low price also makes it a nice grab for those still looking to grind more credits.

4. Panigale V4 R

Acceleration/Top Speed – 9.40/8.79

Manufacturer – Ducati

Unlock Cost: 39,990

While not as fast as the V4 S, this is still a good bike at a fair price. Furthermore, the V4 R boasts a great acceleration rating of 9.40, helping it reach top speeds very quickly. But be warned, this thing won't last on a straightaway against Bikes like the V4 S or the RSV4-X Trenta. But on maps with lots of turns, that won't be a big issue for this ride.

5. 1299 Superleggera

Acceleration/Top Speed – 9.00/8.96

Manufacturer – Ducati

Unlock Cost: 80,250

A cheaper but still strong alternative to the Superleggera V4. Overall, this bike possesses a great acceleration and Top Speed rating, making it great for skilled users. Like most fast bikes, it takes time getting used to. But the result is more than worth it, as you'll have access to a great bike in use for Online, or even Time Trials.

6. V4-SP

Acceleration/Top Speed – 9.73/8.64

Manufacturer – Ducati

Unlock Cost: 46,780 Cr

The Ducati V4-SP has the second best acceleration rating among all Sports Bikes in RIDE 6. However, that acceleration does not mean much when the max Top Speed is an 8.64. Overall, this Bike reaches its Top Speed very quickly. But the Top Speed itself isn't exactly the fastest. However, it's still a very good bike with a fair price tag.

7. RC 213 V-S

Acceleration/Top Speed – 9.39/8.55

Manufacturer – Honda

Unlock Cost: 203,000 Cr

Overall, the RC 214 V-S is a great Sports Bike to use in RIDE 6. But this bike is also the most expensive, even if you unlock a discount for it. Simply put, it boasts solid stats, but it's not worth what they charge at the dealership. It's Handling and Braking aren't perfect, but by the time you unlock it, you'll have a good grasp on those mechanics anyway. Only unlock this bike if you're trying to complete your garage.

8. M 1000 RR (2023 Version)

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.91/8.60

Manufacturer – BMW

Unlock Cost: 33,949

A solid bike for a solid price. This is another bike that won't break records, but has some solid stats. Overall, it could use a better Top Speed rating, but an acceleration of 8.91 should help you in tracks with lots of turns. Not much to say here, other than that this Bike should get you from Point A to Point B.

9. 1299 Panigale S

Acceleration/Top Speed – 9.43/8.26

Manufacturer – Ducati

Unlock Cost: 26,440

Another bike with great acceleration limited by a great, but not amazing Top Speed. However, the Panigale's low price makes it a great bike for grinding credits. While it won't help you break records on Time Trial, this Bike should be good enough to help you perform well in races.

8. M 1000 RR (2020 Version)

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.69/8.61

Manufacturer – BMW

Unlock Cost: 30,500

A cheaper alternative t0 the 2023 version with similar stats. It moves faster, but at a negligible rate. But the 2023 version has a better acceleration rating. Nevertheless, this BMW Bike is cheap without compromising anything too seriously.

And that's the top 10 Sports Bikes in RIDE 6.

