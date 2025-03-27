Lumi, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at her attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Lumi, like Carl, possesses a main attack that eventually comes back to her. But there's a lot more about this brawler that makes her unique. Without further ado, let's take a look at Lumi, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Lumi Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, there are three ways to get Lumi in Brawl Stars:

Unlock her for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025. Make sure Lumi is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.

You can also potentially unlock her from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Purchase the Lumi Value Pack from the Shop for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes Lumi, 5000 Coins, 80 Gems, eight pins, a new spray, and the Dark Knight Lumi Skin

for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal)

Brawl Stars Lumi Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Lumi's main attack, Good Morning… Star, lets Lumi fire off a ranged attack. She can fire up to two Morning Stars, which will land after being fired. When Lumi has fired both of her Morning Stars, she can call them back to deal even more damage than when she threw them. It's generally harder to hit enemies on its return path, but makes up for it by dealing a ton of damage.

Lumi's Super, Blast Beat, lets her create three explosions that fire off in succession. Each explosion deals more damage, with the final explosion dealing 2800 damage at power level 11. Furthermore, the final explosion stuns enemies for 1 second, but they can still attack if stunned.

The stats below represent Lumi's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

Power Level Health Morning Star Damage (Throw) Morning Star Damage (Return) Blast Beat (1st Explosion) Blast Beat (2nd Explosion) Blast Beat (Third Explosion) 1 3000 600 900 1000 1200 1400 2 3300 660 990 1100 1320 1540 3 3600 720 1080 1200 1440 1680 4 3900 780 1170 1300 1560 1820 5 4200 840 1260 1400 1680 1960 6 4500 900 1350 1500 1800 2100 7 4800 960 1440 1600 1920 2240 8 5100 1020 1530 1700 2040 2380 9 5400 1080 1620 1800 2160 2520

10 5700 1140 1710 1900 2280 2660 11 6000 1200 1800 2000 2400 2800

Brawl Stars Lumi Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Lumi has two gadgets at launch:

Internal Flames – “Lumi iginites her morning stars on the ground, producing flames which damage nearby enemies for 3.9 seconds. Damage per second: 300”

“Lumi iginites her morning stars on the ground, producing flames which damage nearby enemies for 3.9 seconds. Damage per second: 300” Grim & Frostbitten – “Lumi creates freezing winds around her morning stars on the ground, creating a slippery surface for 3.9 secs. Damage per second: 100.”

Additionally, Lumi has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

42% Burnt – “The explosions from Lumi's Blast Beat also set the area on fire for 4 secs. Damage scales with explosion damage.”

“The explosions from Lumi's Blast Beat also set the area on fire for 4 secs. Damage scales with explosion damage.” Half Time – “Lumi slows enemies hit by her recalled morning stars for 2 seconds.”

Furthermore, Lumi can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Lumi Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we prefer Internal Flames for its damage dealing property. It can cover an area, keeping enemies away from moving to certain points on the map. Furthermore, if you really want to freeze enemies, then use a brawler like Lou who really specializes in that field. Lumi's a damage dealer, and you want to dole out as much pain as possible.

Both of Lumi's Star Powers seem useful, so it depends on what you use them for. If you like map control and dealing damage, we suggest 42% Burnt. Her super covers a pretty wide area, making this star power useful. However, if you prefer to slow enemies down, Half Time works well. But just remember that it only slows enemies down when the Morning Star is returning, not when thrown.

In terms of Gadgets, we recommend a Shield and Damage Gear for Lumi. She doesn't have the most health, and the extra shielding should keep her alive. Furthermore, as a damage dealer, why not give her a damage gear to make her even stronger when in a pinch?

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Lumi In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

With Lumi's long range and damage-dealing capabilities, she should work well in any “deatmatch” mode. Typically, these three modes tend to favor long-range brawlers who can fight from afar. And because Lumi has low HP, it's wise for her to take cover until the right opportunities arise. With her morning stars coming and going, enemies will be stressed to know they need to dodge on both sides.

Hot Zone

Lumi's long-range can help her clear and defend the Hot Zone. If she's defending the zone, her Super + the 42% Burnt Star Power can create a mini “barrier” to scare enemies from advancing. And with her Morning Stars returning to her, Lumi can easily hit enemies on the return path, dealing more damage than before.

Heist

If Lumi can reach the Heist safe unscathed, she can deal enormous amounts of damage. At launch, she reloads pretty quickly, letting her attack the safe in rapid succession. Just be careful for oncoming attackers, since Lumi only has standard movement speed and no getaway tricks. But she can do wonders if left unnattended.

Brawl Stars Lumi Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Lumi In?

Brawl Ball

Lumi's low HP and lack of defensive skills don't make her the most viable option her. Sure, her morning stars can potentially take out enemies advancing on the goal, but they might not make it in time before she's knocked out. Overall, she isn't the worst option, but there are better alternatives.

Solo Showdown

In duos and trios, Lumi works really well with a tanky brawler. However, by herself, she might not have the most success. That's because her main attack's range can actually work against her. When Lumi's attack misses, she needs to wait for them to return. This often leaves her open, making her vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Lumi Guide. Right now, we can confidently say she's definitely worth unlocking before Supercell inevitably nerfs her. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Lumi!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.