We've got the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Cavaliers currently lead the series 2-0, with the series now heading to Miami. Both teams still have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven round. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Cleveland Cavaliers will defeat the Miami Heat in Game 3, 105-91. Cleveland got off to a hot start, and never looked back as they had a 22 point lead at the end of the third quarter. Miami tried to play catch up, but failed to make a dent in the Cavaliers' lead until the fourth quarter.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CLE 33 26 27 19 105 MIA 24 24 16 27 91

Donovan Mitchell was on fire, scoring 48 points while earning six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the win. Nobody else on the roster scored more than 14 points, but that did not matter. Mitchell led his team to a swift and easy victory. We'll see if he can keep it up for Game 4 to end the series.

Andrew Wiggins led the Heat in points (27), while also earning four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. But nobody else on the team managed to score more than 17 points. Furthermore, Tyler Herro was extremely inaccurate, and that inaccuracy cost the team the game.

A bad start to both halves cost Miami dearly in this contest. Although they played better at the end of each half, they simply let Cleveland take too huge of a lead to overcome.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Cavaliers STAT Heat 39/81 (48%) Field Goals 37/90 (41%) 11/28 (39%) Three Pointers 12/35 (34%) 16/20 (80%) Free Throws 5/8 (62%) 11 Offensive Rebounds 10 46 Defensive Rebounds 35 7 Steals 11 5 Blocks 6 11 (13) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (10) 5 Team Fouls 11

22 Biggest Lead 0 22:21 Time of Possession 25:37

With the win, the Cavaliers take a 3-0 lead in the series. At this point, it looks less like a matter of if, but rather when Cleveland will win. Ideally, winning Game 4 means more time to rest and recover, which definitely helps before the Semi-Finals. But they still need to win one more game against a team with everything to lose.

As for the Heat, their season may now come to an end in just one more game. Although the team made it past the play-in, the fact of the matter is they're not ready to play against the Conference's best team. But who knows? The team still has a slim shot of making history with a wild comeback. But don't bet on that.

That wraps up our Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

