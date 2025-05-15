In this Doom The Dark Ages Guide, we'll show you how to perform Glory Kills and Glory Strikes, letting you rip & tear in style in the series' newest installment. Glory Kills have returned in Doom the Dark Ages, though they're a bit more difficult to perform. Glory Strikes, meanwhile, offer many benefits, even if they do not always kill the enemy. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Doom The Dark Ages Guide – How Do You Perform Glory Kills & Glory Strikes?

How To Perform Glory Strikes in Doom The Dark Ages

To Perform Glory Strikes in Doom The Dark Ages, you must melee a Dazed demon (which will be highlighted purple). When a Demon is Dazed, they're unable to move, giving you a brief window to use a Glory Strike on them. While they do not always kill the enemy, they deal a lot of damage and put you close enough to melee them again anyway.

Furthermore, Glory Strikes drop Health, disable enemy attacks, or even weaken demons in battle. Overall, they're both fun to use, and beneficial to you in combat. Therefore, definitely use it whenever possible!

How to Perform Glory Kills in Doom The Dark Ages

Glory Kills, on the other hand, are much more difficult to perform because they're situational. While bosses, mini-bosses, and other specific enemies have their own Glory Kill animation, cannon fodder enemies don't technically have a “Glory Kill Animation”. That said, there are still ways to perform some unique kills:

For example, you can Curb Stomp an enemy if you perform a melee while being above them. And if you use your Shield Saw often, you'll sometimes trigger a cool kill animation where you slice the enemy in half.

The main difference between Glory Kills & Glory Strikes is that the former always kills an enemy. Glory Strikes, on the other hand, do not always kill an enemy. But they provide other benefits that make them just as worthwhile to perform. Feel free to use these moves as you progress through the story.

Overall, that wraps up our Doom The Dark Ages Guide on How to Perform Glory Strikes and Glory Kills. We hope this guide helped you understand the new Glory Strike system. But we're also excited to see what other new destructive methods players discover as they play through the campaign.

