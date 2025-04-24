New F1 25 Braking Point 3 Story Mode Details have been revealed, giving us a glimpse of the next chapter in the exciting story. For those new to EA F1, Braking Point is a story mode that was first included in EA Sports F1 21. Since then, it's also appeared in F1 23, and now, F1 25. The story follows Konnersport racing, a fictional 11th team racing for glory. Without further ado, let's dive right in to the world of Braking Point 3 in F1 25!

New F1 25 Braking Point 3 Story Details Revealed

The F1 25 Braking Point 3 Story follows Konnersport Racing Team, its staff members, managers, and drivers. F1 21 saw the player assume the role of driver Aidan Jackson, who often butted heads with rival Devon Butler. In F1 23, a new protagonist named Callie Mayer joins the scene, taking Butler's spot and joining the F1 scene.

In F1 25, Braking Point 3 continues the story, allowing players to “play out multiple perspectives of a new story”, according to the developers. Konnersport is now under new ownership, where a dramatic event shakes the team up for the season. It is up to the player to save Konnersport and their season.

Both Aidan and Callie Must overcome many obstacles throughout the season if they want to save Konnersport. Off the track, they need to deal with their new owner, as well as Devon Butler. On the track, they must race against the greats like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Each race offers new objectives and challenges to keep you on your toes throughout the experience.

Braking Point 3 features motion-captured cutscenes in between levels. Players also now have a new difficulty option. Furthermore, all difficulties have been balanced to help both new and experienced players. New players can enjoy an easier experience, while hardcore players can test a new, tougher difficulty.

After you finish Braking Point 3, their team and drivers become available for use in My Team. Furthermore, you may also use them in Driver Career, where they can be the 11th team on the Grid.

Overall, that includes everything to know about F1 25 Braking Point 3 so far. We look forward to seeing the next chapter in the story.

