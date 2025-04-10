New details have emerged on EA Sports F1 25, particularly it's My Team and Driver Career Mode. My Team 2.0 introduces various improvements and changes that will redefine your role as a manager of your team. Driver Career received a lot of love last year, and this year the developers made sure to add even more upgrades. Without further ado, let's take a look at F1 25's My Team 2.0 and Driver Career Mode.

F1 25 My Team 2.0 – Everything You Need to Know

F1 25 brings a brand new My Team experience called My Team 2.0. There are various changes and improvements to the mode this year to make it more enjoyable for the player.

Unlike in previous installments, you will now be able to play as both of your drivers. In the past, you could only drive as your created driver. However, in F1 25, you'll have the choice to select the driver during race weekends. Furthermore, Facility Management received a big upgrade, with three key facilities for you to get involved with:

Engineering: Codemasters has now split Research and Development, which means you need to find a perfect balance between the two. Sometimes, you'll need to prioritize one thing over another, making the experience challenging yet exciting. If you focus too much on research, it may affect your driver's perception of the team in contract negotiations.

Codemasters has now split Research and Development, which means you need to find a perfect balance between the two. Sometimes, you'll need to prioritize one thing over another, making the experience challenging yet exciting. If you focus too much on research, it may affect your driver's perception of the team in contract negotiations. Personnel: F1 25 brings a new dynamic driver contact system. Throughout your experience, you can meet multiple drivers to talk about terms. However, leaked conversations can sometimes sabotage a deal. Furthermore, you must manage your Workforce. The size of your crew impacts your cost and efficiency, but you can't over expand or else you'll breach the cap.

F1 25 brings a new dynamic driver contact system. Throughout your experience, you can meet multiple drivers to talk about terms. However, leaked conversations can sometimes sabotage a deal. Furthermore, you must manage your Workforce. The size of your crew impacts your cost and efficiency, but you can't over expand or else you'll breach the cap. Corporate: This facility focuses on your financial strategy. Throughout the year, you need to manage your spending and avoid deficits.

Decal Editor received a lot of love this year, allowing you “greater customization options” for your livery designs. While we'll learn more about this in the next Deep Dive, we're so excited to see what we can do with our rides. The Sponsor system also received an update that helps you build your relationship with them over time.

My Team 2.0 also adds a new Team HQ, which grows over time throughout your experience. As you build your team, develop your drivers, and build your workforce, your space evolves as your team climbs to the top.

Additionally, F1 25 brings a revised progression system which now adds Accolades to My Team. Earning these accolades can boost your team's fan rating, letting you unlock perks, sponsorships, and more. The better your team is, the more likely you'll be able to sign better drivers.

Lastly, F1 25 brings an update to the Driver Icons system, allowing AI teams to recruit Iconic drivers. Furthermore, you can even add Konnersport from Braking Point to the fun, letting 11 teams duke it out on the grid. And if you buy the game's Iconic edition before July 11th, 2025, you'll be able to add or play as the APXGP team from the upcoming F1 Movie.

Overall, that includes everything from the F1 25 My Team 2.0 and Driver Career Deep dive. We look forward to experiencing this when F1 25 launches this May. But expect to find out more as we get closer to launch!

