Diego Maradona is coming to EA Sports FC 25, the first time he's been in an EA Sports soccer game since 2021. After being removed from FIFA 22, fans of the legendary Argentinian footballer have wondered where he's been. However, thanks to a new licensing agreement, that's about to change. So, when can you expect to see the World Cup Champion on the virtual field? Let's find out.

When is Diego Maradona Coming to FC 25?

On Friday, February 14th, 2025, EA Sports FC 25 is adding Diego Maradona to the game. At the time of writing, we do not yet know his OVR, attributes, or other stats in the game. However, we at least know he will be arriving.

Maradona is one of the best footballers to ever grace the game of Soccer. A World Cup winner in 1986, Maradona has achieved excellence in several countries and leagues. When he played for Napoli, he helped the team win the league twice, one Coppa Italia, a Supercoppa Italiana, and a UEFA Cup. Before that, he played in Barcelona, winning the Copa del Rey and Copa de La Liga.

But Maradona's also shined as an individual, winning many awards and honors during his career. In 2000, he and Pele were named the FIFA Player of the Century. Maradona not only played great on the field, but he greatly contributed to the growing success of soccer around the world. There's a reason you still hear his name today, despite not having played in decades.

Maradona was removed from EA Sports FC 25 due to a dispute with a third party. This caused the legendary player's disappearance from the series since 2021. In that time, EA Sports cut off ties with FIFA, now releasing FC instead of FIFA. EA Sports was able to get an exclusive deal with many real teams, players, and leagues. And now, they have one of the best back in the game.

But that's all over now, and it seems a new licensing agreement has brought him back. The former player/manager makes his return this week.

Overall, that's everything we know so far about Diego Maradona in FC 25. We look forward to playing with the legend himself when he arrives this week. We hope you enjoy playing with a powerful attacking midfielder who'll score with no issues for you.

Lastly, for more gaming and Soccer news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.