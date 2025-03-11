WWE 2K25 features several Persona Cards that the player can get by unlocking them. However, not everybody knows all the Persona Cards or how to get them. Therefore, we made a complete list of all Persona Cards in WWE 2K25. Without further ado, let's help you earn them all!
How Do You Get All Persona Cards in WWE 2K25?
Overall, there are over 20 Persona Cards in WWE 2K25, which players can unlock throughout their experience. However, there's a wide variety of ways to unlock these characters, some of which pose a greater challenge than others. Nevertheless, we listed them all below for your convenience.
Booker T '01 – Complete the Legends Pack in MyFACTION
Firstly, to unlock Booker '01 in WWE 2K25, you must Complete the Legends Pack in the MyFACTION mode. Overall, this requires you to unlock:
- Rick Rude
- Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997)
- Hulk Hogan
- Wade Barrett
- Roddy Piper
CM Punk '10 – Complete the Chicago MyFACTION World Tour
Elite Cody Rhodes – Collect Every Arc Card in MyFACTION World Tour – New York
Elite Rhea Ripley – Collect Every Arc Card in MyFACTION World Tour – Boston
John Cena '10 – Complete the Boston MyFACTION World Tour
Kelani Jordan '23 – Complete the Orlando MyFACTION World Tour
Rob Van Dam '97 – Complete the Philadelphia MyFACTION World Tour
Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Suit) – Log into MyFACTION
Solo Sikoa (Red Bloodline Suit) – Complete Los Angeles MyFACTION World Tour
Ultimate Warrior (No Paint) – Complete the Dallas MyFACTION World Tour
Elite Bray Wyatt – Collect the following Oddity Cards:
- Lantern
- Rocking Chair
- The Fiend Mask
- The Head Lantern
- Firefly Funhouse Sweater
King Booker – Collect the following Oddity Cards:
- Tactical Vest
- King Booker Crown
- Grocery Cart
- Black Gloves
- WCW TV Championship
Elite Trish Stratus – Collect the following Oddity Cards:
- WWE Women's Championship
- Leather Trench Coat
- Cowgirl Hat
- Coach's Whistle
- “Thank you Trish” T-Shirt
Elite The Rock – Redeem the Locker Code
Overall, this limited time locker code is the only known way to unlock Elite The Rock. Therefore, redeem while it is still active.
Prototype – Complete the Limited-Time MyFACTION Live Event
Firstly, you must unlock Booker T '01 to unlock the “You're the Problem” Event. Furthermore, it only runs for a limited time, so make sure to try and complete it quickly.
All WWE 2K25 Wyatt Sicks Pack MyFACTION Persona Cards:
- Uncle Howdy
- Dexter Lumis
- Erick Rowan
- Nikki Cross
- Joe Gacy
All WWE 2K25 Deadman Bonus Pack MyFACTION Persona Cards:
- Undertaker '90
- Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Undertaker
Overall, that includes everything you need to know to get all the Persona Cards in WWE 2K25. Furthermore, we hope this guide was useful in understanding the prerequisites for unlocking all of them. We hope you enjoy your new Persona Cards when you unlock them!
