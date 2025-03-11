WWE 2K25 features several Persona Cards that the player can get by unlocking them. However, not everybody knows all the Persona Cards or how to get them. Therefore, we made a complete list of all Persona Cards in WWE 2K25. Without further ado, let's help you earn them all!

How Do You Get All Persona Cards in WWE 2K25?

Overall, there are over 20 Persona Cards in WWE 2K25, which players can unlock throughout their experience. However, there's a wide variety of ways to unlock these characters, some of which pose a greater challenge than others. Nevertheless, we listed them all below for your convenience.

Booker T '01 – Complete the Legends Pack in MyFACTION

Firstly, to unlock Booker '01 in WWE 2K25, you must Complete the Legends Pack in the MyFACTION mode. Overall, this requires you to unlock:

Rick Rude

Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997)

Hulk Hogan

Wade Barrett

Roddy Piper

CM Punk '10 – Complete the Chicago MyFACTION World Tour

Elite Cody Rhodes – Collect Every Arc Card in MyFACTION World Tour – New York

Elite Rhea Ripley – Collect Every Arc Card in MyFACTION World Tour – Boston

John Cena '10 – Complete the Boston MyFACTION World Tour

Kelani Jordan '23 – Complete the Orlando MyFACTION World Tour

Rob Van Dam '97 – Complete the Philadelphia MyFACTION World Tour

Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Suit) – Log into MyFACTION

Solo Sikoa (Red Bloodline Suit) – Complete Los Angeles MyFACTION World Tour

Ultimate Warrior (No Paint) – Complete the Dallas MyFACTION World Tour

Elite Bray Wyatt – Collect the following Oddity Cards:

Lantern

Rocking Chair

The Fiend Mask

The Head Lantern

Firefly Funhouse Sweater

King Booker – Collect the following Oddity Cards:

Tactical Vest

King Booker Crown

Grocery Cart

Black Gloves

WCW TV Championship

Elite Trish Stratus – Collect the following Oddity Cards:

WWE Women's Championship

Leather Trench Coat

Cowgirl Hat

Coach's Whistle

“Thank you Trish” T-Shirt

Elite The Rock – Redeem the Locker Code

Overall, this limited time locker code is the only known way to unlock Elite The Rock. Therefore, redeem while it is still active.

Prototype – Complete the Limited-Time MyFACTION Live Event

Firstly, you must unlock Booker T '01 to unlock the “You're the Problem” Event. Furthermore, it only runs for a limited time, so make sure to try and complete it quickly.

All WWE 2K25 Wyatt Sicks Pack MyFACTION Persona Cards:

Uncle Howdy

Dexter Lumis

Erick Rowan

Nikki Cross

Joe Gacy

All WWE 2K25 Deadman Bonus Pack MyFACTION Persona Cards:

Undertaker '90

Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Undertaker

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to get all the Persona Cards in WWE 2K25. Furthermore, we hope this guide was useful in understanding the prerequisites for unlocking all of them. We hope you enjoy your new Persona Cards when you unlock them!

