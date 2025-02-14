NHL 25 will be free to play this weekend for both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users. The latest entry in EA Sports' NHL Series offers the classic modes that fans have become familiar with over the years. However, this year's installment adds a new logic-driven animation system (Ice-Q), improved playbooks, and new skill-based one timers. Furthermore, it's the perfect time to jump into the new 4 Nations Face-Off mode. But how can you play the game for free this weekend?

How Can You Play NHL 25 For Free This Weekend? (February 13th-16th)

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users can download NHL 25 for free this weekend from Thursday, February 13th (12:01am Pacific) to Sunday, February 16th (11:59 Pacific).

PlayStation 5 users do not need PS+ in order to download NHL 25 for free. However, Xbox players will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, or Core Subscription in order to play NHL 25 for free during this period

Once its finished downloading, you'll be able to play NHL 25. For those new to the series, NHL 25 lets you play as all official NHL and PWHL teams across a variety of modes. From Play Now to Franchise, to Hockey Ultimate Team, there's a lot you can dive into this weekend.

Recently, the developers added in 4 Nations Face-Off content to a variety of modes. The competition is currently underway, which makes it the perfect time to check out the new mode. Play against the computer or against others online with your favorite team.

We recommend checking out Franchise Mode, which lets you manage your own team and lead them to glory. We don't know if you'll finish a full season this weekend, but it's still the best mode the game offers. Watching your team develop while checking out the standings in the league make for a fun experience. Plu, if you do decide to purchase NHL 25, your progress will carry over.

Of course, NHL 25 also features the microtransaction-dominated Ultimate Team mode you see in every major sports title.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know play NHL 25 for free this weekend. We hope you enjoy trying out the large variety of modes the game has to offer. We recommend checking out the newly added 4 Nations Face-Off content, as well Franchise and more. See you out there on the ice this weekend!

Lastly, for more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.