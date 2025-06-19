How to Sign Up For the Skate Playtest – July 2025

A new EA Skate Playtest is on the way, and registered insiders can sign up to potentially the game this July. While the playtest build isn't the full game, it'll give skate fans a glimpse of what's to come later this year. But how exactly can you become an insider and sign up for Playtests? We've got you covered, and will explain the full step-by-step process for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How to sign up for the Skate July Insider Playtest

🚨We will be inviting all registered skate. Insiders to come playtest in July. Check your emails. The latest build has improved textures and lighting, more challenges, and changes to our progression system. pic.twitter.com/fyjxtOj3qi — skate. (@skate) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

To sign up for the Skate Playtest for July 2025, you must do the following before June 27th, 2025:

Visit the Skate Insider Playtest Registration page on EA's website

Select “Register Now”

Sign into, or create an Electronic Arts Playtesting Portal account

Select your system of preference: PC Xbox PlayStation

Select “Sign-Up” at the bottom right corner *It is highly recommended that you do this as soon as possible, as Playtest spots may be limited. Just remember that signing up for the Playtest might not guarantee you a spot. Again, you must be registered by June 27th, 2025 in order to be considered. Furthermore, not everyone will receive an invite on day, as EA will roll out invitations in waves. Therefore, keep checking your email to see if you received an invite. Players who sign up before June 27th receive exclusive in-game rewards when the game releases. Currently, the test will only be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Furthermore, it's important to mention that this is a CLOSED playtest. Therefore, you will not be able to share anything during your experience. This includes, but isn't limited to screenshots, videos, recordings, streams, and much more. Skate (2025) is the first official Skate game since 2010. But unlike its predecessors, the newest installment of the game will be free-to-play. Therefore, expect microtransactions to be in this live service title. While this may cause some concern for fans, the playtest will at least give you a free idea of how the game works. Overall, that's everything you need to know in order to sign up for the Skate July 2025 Playtest. We wish you all the best of luck in receiving a code. Again, make sure to sign up early and in advance. We don't know if this will really help, but the early bird usually gets the worm!