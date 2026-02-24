A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has arrived, showing off the 100th Brawler, Sirius, as well as another new Brawler and much more. Furthermore, the developers confirmed the addition of new Buffies, a new trophy system, new modes, and much more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Brawl Stars Adding Two New Brawlers — Sirius & Najia (Brawl Talk February 2026)

Firstly, the biggest news in this Brawl Talk is the newest upcoming Brawler, Sirius. He is the 100th brawler coming to the game and the second Ultra Legendary Brawler coming to the game.

Sirius's main attack is unique in that he technically fires off two projectiles:

Shadow Strike – Projectile that fires in a straight line

Starr Bomb – A throwable projectile which Sirius can adjust the range of

Furthermore, after hitting an enemy a certain number of times, Sirius collects their Shadow. When he activates his Super, he summons up to three brawler shadows that share the same characteristics as their brawler counterpart (attack, health, etc). These shadows follow Sirius around until they detect an enemy.

But that's not all. Sirius can actually use his Super to control where his Shadows go. So if you want your Shadows to guard a hot zone while you heal, that's totally possible. And in case that wasn't enough, his Hypercharge makes his Shadows even stronger

The second new Brawler mentioned in this Brawl Talk is Najia, a Mythic Damage Dealer. For her main attack, she launches a jar in a single direction. However, Najia may still influence the direction of her jar even after she's thrown it.

In addition to hitting an enemy with her jar, a snake also pops out when it breaks. This snake targets the nearest enemy and attempts to poison the target. Of course, this means the affected brawler will be poisoned, making things a bit easier for Finx's new friend. Furthermore, this poison damage stacks if you manage to land multiple snakes on one target.

For her Super, Najia launches three paper snakes that travel for a short distance before exploding. Enemies caught in the blast radius will get poisoned, and Najia can aim her Super before firing. Najia comes to Brawl Stars on March 20th.

New Buffies & Buffies Improvements – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk February 2026

The following new Brawlers are receiving buffies:

Bibi: Vitamin Booster Gadget – Charges Home run bar and Lifesteals when hitting a target Extra Sticky Gadget – Now throws sticky gum at an area that slows enemies (Buffie increases slow effect) Home Run Star Power – Increase damage on Home Run Attack Batting Stance Star Power – Grants Bibi a Shield when she hits an enemy with her Super Out of Bounds Hypercharge – Makes her attack faster

Bull: T-Bone Injector Gadget – Now throws a projectile at the enemy that deal damage and heals Bull on impact (Buffie marks the opponent for 5 seconds) Stomper – Stomps enemies around Bull, slowing enemies nearby and stunning nearby slowed enemies (Buffie grants increased movement speed) Berserker Star Power – Instantly charges his Super if he takes down an enemy with the Star Power's effect Tough Guy Star Power – Grants Bull brief invincibility after taking down a brawler during this state Jaws of Steel Hypercharge – Attacks pierce enemies but deals less damage the farther they are

Crow : Instapoison Gadget – Deals the remaining remaining poison damage to the poisoned target and converts it into a shield (Buffie refreshes poison damage) Slowing Toxin Gadget – Crow now launches a single Kunai that damages, slows, and poisons enemies on the first hit (Buffie bounces Kunai to a close target) Extra Toxic Star Power – Crow deals more damage for each enemy poisoned Carrion Crow Star Power – Increases poison duration Utility Knives Hypercharge – Makes main attack pierce and return while he's Hypercharged

: Bo: Super Totem Gadget – Can now be thrown (Buffie increases range) Tripwire Gadget – Bo now fires arrows to trigger his mines that knocks back enemies into the trap (Buffie increases Mine range) Circling Eagle Star Power – Makes Bo no longer visible when attacking from a Bush Snare a Bear Star Power – Places Mines faster Catch a Bear Hypercharge – Shoots an extra arrow and increases all arrow's explosion radiuses

Leon: Clone Projector Gadget – Now deals Minor damage (Buffie now enables Leon to switch places with his Clone) Lollilpop Drop Gadget – Can now be thrown (Increases Leon and teammate movement speed in the zone) Smoke Trails Star Power – Deals more damage on the first attack while invisible Invisiheal Star Power – Increases Super duration Limbo Hypercharge – Makes attacks do full damage regardless of distance

Nita: Bear Paws Gadget – Increases Bruce's damage temporarily Faux Fur Gadget – Grants Bruce invincibility for a short time Bear With Me Star Power – Now overheals Nita or Bruce Hyper Bear Star Power – Boosts Nita's reload speed when summoning Bruce Hyperbearing Hypercharge – Increases Nita's attack speed, range, and width



As you can see, some of the gadgets listed here are receiving reworks. Furthermore, any Brawler listed here with a Mythic Gear will lose said Gear in the next update. However, players will receive their value back in exchange.

Furthermore, Supercell plans on adding the following improvements to Buffies. Firstly, this new batch of Buffies comes in a new Brawl Machine. Fortunately, that means everyone receives one free Buffie. Additionally, one Random Buffie will be available every month via Mega Quests.

Prestige Coming to Brawl Stars & Trophy System Improvements – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk February 2026

Brawler Prestige is coming to Brawl Stars, but what does that mean?

As a Brawler gains more trophies they receive more rewards. For example, reaching 250 trophies with a Brawler grants them a Bronze rank. Reaching this level grants you more cosmetics like a Sprays and Icon. But what do the other ranks give you?

Silver (500 trophies) – Three Pins

Gold (750 Trophies) – 29 Gem Skin (or Bling)

Prestige (1,000 Trophies) – Prestige Title

To help players out, you'll receive more trophies per win. Additionally, your win streaks can now go up to +10 trophies. But Supercell also wants skilled players to have something that puts them ahead of the rest.

Once your brawler reaches 1,000 trophies, they receive a new Neon Brawler Icon and reach a new Prestige level. Furthermore, you'll never lose those 1,000 trophies, which now become saved. Instead, any trophies you gain afterwards contributes to your next Prestige level. Once you gain another 1,000 trophies, you reach a new Prestige rank.

Overall, there are three Prestige Ranks. So if you reach Prestige 3 with a brawler, you're likely among the best players in the world. Reaching Prestige 3 grants youo a new Brawler title.

Matchmaking Changes – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk February 2026

The new Trophy System uses a hidden MMR (Match Making Rating). This system uses your skill, and not necessarily your trophies when looking for other players. This system will arrive in the next update.

In the meanwhile, the current Trophy Box reset system will be removed from the game after the season ends. Instead you'll now receive these boxes from Community Events.

New Rush Events – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk February 2026

For those new to Brawl Stars, Rush Events are ways for players to get more coins, power points, chaos drops, and bonus trophies from matches. Pressing and holding the Rush Event icon in the game selection mode activates the modifier for you for a limited amount of time. Therefore, only participate when you know you have time to make the most of it.

New Game Modes Coming to Brawl Stars – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk February 2026

The following new modes are coming to Brawl Stars:

Loaded Showdown – Replaces Showdown Boxes with Mystery Boxes which contain different power-ups like: Projectiles – Bowling Balls, Bombs Movement – Bumper Car

Boss Fights & Dungen Maps

Modifier Matches: Finx Effect – Stops projectiles for a short time Sandstorms randomly appearing

Treasure Hunt returns with new improvements

Improvements to Samurai Smash revolving around Sirius where you defeat Brawler Shadows. Team that defeats the most shadows wins

Miscellaneous Improvemements – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk February 2026

New VFX for Shields

New Hyperharges for Pierce & Glowbert

Overall, that includes everything from the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, which showed off Buffies, new Brawlers, and more. We look forward to seeing how these changes impact the game.

