With almost ten days left for WWE 2K26’s release, the Stamford-based promotion has now opened up and shared more details for this year's much-awaited Ringside pass. Additional details regarding the rewards and prices for Season 1 of the Ringside pass are now out.

For the first-time ever, WWE is introducing a battle pass system into their video games, which is officially named the Ringside Pass. The latest rewards system operates on a seasonal basis, introducing a comprehensive selection of both free and premium items with each new season. To unlock all available rewards, including the numerous superstars exclusively obtainable through the Ringside Pass, players must accumulate XP by playing the game. The first in-game rewards have been officially revealed by the game devs.

WWE 2K26 Season 1 Ringside Pass features 40 free rewards and 40 premium rewards. Players can find a variety of items on offer, including MyFaction Tokens, XP Boosts, and new Superstars for the WWE 2K26 roster.

WWE 2K26's Ringside Pass will be spread across six Ringside pass each priced at $9.99. Season 1 will release on Mar.6, followed by Season 2 on Apr. 2026 (before WrestleMania 42), Season 3 on June, Season 4 on July, Season 5 on September, and the final sixth season on October.

More on WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 free unlockables

Article Continues Below

The free reward tier ranges from tier 1 to tier 40, which players need to hustle for before achieving.

NXT Bundle 1 – Shawn Michaels, Tyler Breeze, 5 NXT Championships

AAA RXP Booster – 10% RXP Boost for 2 hours

Latino Heat Bundle – Eddie Guerrero ’97, WWE Tag Team Championship 02-10

NXT Bundle 2 – 4 NXT Championships, Performance Center Championship

Eighth Wonder Of The World Bundle – Andre The Giant, WWE World Heavyweight Championship ’87, Million Dollar Championship

1000 MFP – 1000 MyFaction Points

Women’s Trailblazers Bundle – Chyna, Alundra Blayze 94, WWE Women’s Championship 98-10, WWE Divas Championship

AAA RXP Booster – 10% RXP Boost for 1 hour

1000 MFP – 1000 MyFaction Points

Hart Foundation Bundle – Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart, Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

80s Intercontinental Bundle – Ultimate Warrior, Honky Tonk Man, ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude

AAA RXP Booster 10% RXP Boost for 1 hour

Headbangers Bundle – Thrasher, Mosh, World Tag Team Championship 97-02

Championship Bundle Multiversal Infinite Championship, Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship

AAA RXP Booster – 10% RXP Boost for 1 hour

Can You Dig It Sucka Bundle – Booker T, WWE US Championship (Cena)

2000 MFP – 2000 MyFaction Points

Legends Pack – MyFaction Legends Series 1 Basic Pack

Plex City Bundle – Kurt Angle, World Tag Team Championship 02-10

AAA RXP Booster – 10% RXP Boost for 1 hour

Undertaker 03 – Undertaker 03 playable character

3000 MFP – 3000 MyFaction Points

European Excellence Bundle – British Bulldog, WWE Intercontinental Championship 11-19, WWE UK Championship

Legends Pack – MyFaction Legends Series 1 Basic Pack

AAA RXP Booster – 10% RXP Boost for 1 hour

Bray Wyatt Bundle – Bray Wyatt, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Arena Bundle – WCW Halloween Havoc 1997, UpUpDownDown Championship, LeftLeftRightRight Championship

Hogan’s Rivals Bundle – Rowdy Roddy Piper, Iron Sheik, Mr Perfect, WWE Intercontinental Championship 90

E-C-Dub Bundle – Kane 08, Terry Funk, 2 ECW Championships, WCW Hardcore Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship 10-16

Momentum Pack – MyFaction Momentum Series 1 Basic Pack

NWA Bundle – Dusty Rhodes, Superstar Billy Graham, World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

4000 MFP – 4000 MyFaction Points

Summerslam 94 Bundle – Razor Ramon, Diesel

Mixed Bundle – AAA Logo, Island Attribute Boost, MyRise Attribute Points

Masks Bundle – Vader, The Hurricane

5000 MFP – 5000 MyFaction Points

Arena Bundle – Summerslam 1988, WrestleMania 39 X WWE Championship

Oooh Yeah Bundle – ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth

Ministry Of Darkness Bundle – Undertaker 98, Faarooq, Paul Bearer, WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)

Momentum Pack – MyFaction Momentum Series 1 Deluxe Pack

Hardcore Bundle – Mankind, Dude Love, Hardcore Championship

Attribute Bundle – Island Attribute Boost, MyRise Attribute Points

Wolfpac Bundle – Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Syxx, WCW NWO Legacy Championship

AAA RXP Booster – 10% RXP Boost for 30 minutes

WCW Bundle – Diamond Dallas Page 98, Lex Luger, The Great Muta

WrestleMania 10 Bundle – Shawn Michaels 94, Sensational Sherri

6000 MFP – 6000 MyFaction Points

Arena Bundle – WCW One Night Stand, John Cena Legacy Championship

Hulk Hogan 02 – Hulk Hogan 02 playable character

The Game Bundle – Triple H 08, Stephanie McMahon

Attribute Bundle – Island Attribute Boost, MyRise Attribute Points

HBK Bundle – Shawn Michaels 05, WWE Light Heavyweight Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship 98-11

7500 MFP – 7500 MyFaction Points

If You Smell Bundle – The Rock 01, WWE Championship 98-02, WWE Championship (Brahma Bull), People’s Championship

Arena Bundle – SmackDown 2002, Raw 2002, 24/7 Championship

10000 MFP – 10000 MyFaction Points

Hollywood NWO Bundle – Hollywood Hogan, WCW World Heavyweight Championship (NWO)

Aftershock Pack – MyFaction Aftershock Series 1 Deluxe Pack

The Fiend Bundle – Final Fiend Bray Wyatt 23, WWE Universal Championship (Raw)

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 premium unlockables

While the above mentioned items are free for players to achieve, the premium unlockables are only available for paying players. Season 1 of premium unlockables includes El Hijo del Vikingo in Tier 1, Lady Flammer in Tier 7, Psycho Clown in Tier 13, Mr.Iguana in Tier 20, and several other interesting items throughout its 40 tiers, including multiple CAS items as well as MyFaction persona cards.