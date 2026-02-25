WWE 2K26 The Island Details have arrived, with the developers revealing the three Orders (or Factions), the progression system, a new location, and more. Furthermore, the developers shared more details about improvements to Multiplayer, as well as a new experience called Towers. Without further ado, let's take a look at WWE 2K26's The Island.

WWE 2K26 The Island – Everything You Need to Know

The Island returns to WWE 2K26 with tons of new features. With Roman Reigns' departure from The Island, the balance of power has been split amongst three Orders, or Factions.

All the Orders and their leaders in WWE 2K26 The Island include:

Order of Tradition – Cody Rhodes

– Cody Rhodes Order of Shadows – Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley Order of Anarchy – CM Punk

Each Order can play through the main path of the story. However, each allegiance has their own unique location, viewpoints, and ideologies. Within each Order's location is a designated PvP arena for you to explore.

Speaking of locations, The Island is getting a brand new spot called The Scrapyard. Located at the center of the Island where Roman Reigns once… reigned, the Scrapyard has become an abandoned space that all Three Orders are fighting for control of. Fight for your Order against the best opponents the Mode offers to bring glory for your

Furthermore, the Scrapyard's map layout makes combat all about verticality. Fight on elevated platforms, attack from higher vantage points, and create all sorts of highlight-worthy moves.

MySUPERSTAR Progression Tiers & Improved Builder

The MySUPERSTAR Builder is receiving some improvements this year. Use the Photo Face feature to or the newly included World Taunts and emotes. Overall, the player has many more ways to express themselves on The Island.

Additionally, The Island introduces a new Prestige System, which includes four progression tiers:

Recruit (70-85 OVR)

Disruptor (75-90 OVR)

Blueprint (80 – 95 OVR)

Legendary (85-100 OVR)

Each Prestige level comes with their own attribute caps. For example, a Recruit may only reach a max OVR of 85. But a Legendary Superstar may reach that coveted 100 OVR. Higher OVR levels grant access to more power, badges, and rewards.

New Towers Mode & Multiplayer Improvements – WWE 2K26 The Island

The Island in 2K26 also features a new PvE mode called Towers, a repeatable mode in which you can earn rewards and increase your Reputation with each Order.

Overall, players can choose the Tower run size (small, medium, large). This determines the total number of stages the run contains. Furthermore, the stage is randomly generated and each tower stage contains a path of different node types that consist of:

Matches

Rewards

Choices

Boss Fights

You mainly earn Order Reputation in Towers Mode, which grants you access to rewards specifically created for your Order. Furthermore, skilled players should try out the Mega-Challenge Tower Events. These events tie into the season's theme and offer rare rewards.

Multiplayer is a big aspect of the island. Whether you play with friends or like to tango against randoms, the mode is revolved around the community. This year, the developers added some improvements to the MP structure.

Use MyTAG to form a two-person team and take on other duos in exciting PvP matches across The Island. Speaking of matches, a few new types have been added:

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

2v2 PvP

Additionally, Seasonal Ranked Play is also included in the package. Climb up the ranks, which reset every season, giving you the chance to climb all the way back to the top.

Players progress from Bronze 4 to Platinum 1 in leaderboards for match types like 1v1 and 2v2 PvP, Order Reputation, and Championships. Overall, the top 10 players on the Leaderboard receive a Championship belt.

Overall, that includes all the major details on WWE 2K26 The Island this year. We look forward to bringing glory to our Order when the game arrives this March. In the meantime, check out what's new with Creations

