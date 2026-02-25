One of the top stars in the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game, the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, has reacted to the honor.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate her latest achievement. Lynch is thrilled to be making “history” with her rating in the video game.

“HUGE NEWS!!!” she wrote. “A very reliable source has informed my team that yours truly will have the HIGHEST RATING in WWE2K26!!! EVERYBODY’S favorite wrestler, ME, will have a rating of 99!!! HISTORY MADE!”

Now, she's not completely satisfied. Lynch was “hoping for the 100 rating,” but she's still “VERY happy” that she has a higher rating than the likes of Maxxine Dupri and Natalya (aka Nattie).

“We were hoping for the 100 rating but are still VERY happy that the likes of MOODY MAXXINE, NUTTY NATTIE, and ABSOLUTE JOKE will have their day COMPLETELY ruined when hearing about this!!! After all, I AM THE GREATEST! Not just me saying it, EVERYBODY SAYS IT! WWE2K26 SAYS IT!!!” Lynch concluded.

Becky Lynch's rating in WWE 2K26

Lynch is a 99 overall in WWE 2K26, according to “The Man” herself. According to Lynch, that is the “highest rating”of any Superstar.

That means she is a higher rating than someone like Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. Lynch is deserving of the honor, given her resume.

Currently, Lynch is feuding with AJ Lee heading into Elimination Chamber. They will face at the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE, which is being held in Chicago, Illinois, where Lee's husband, CM Punk, is from.

She will be heading into hostile territory. It's unlikely that Lynch will be the crowd's favorite heading into the match. This marks the first singles match Lee has competed in about a decade. So, that gives Lynch a slight edge.

Lynch is in her second reign as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She recently won the title back from Maxxine Dupri during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW.