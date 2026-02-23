With less than two weeks left for WWE 2K26’s release, the Stamford-based promotion recently shared more updates about some of the confirmed Superstars for this year's video game roster. Rumored to boast one of the largest rosters in the game's history, 2K26 has now released a few more surprising additions.

Several new stars are set to make their WWE video game debut this year, including Joe Hendry. Fans were more concerned about the possible presence of Lucha Libre AAA stars in the game since WWE acquired the promotion last year during WrestleMania 41.

For fans worried, WWE has released the first look at two AAA stars, Mr.Iguana and Psycho Clown. 2K26 on social media released and showcased the new models for the two AAA wrestlers. Mr.Iguana will be a part of this year's game alongside his La Yesca. AAA World Tag Team Champion Psycho Clown was also shown in his familiar ring jacket and T-shirt in his first look.

Mr.Iguana gets emotional ahead of WWE 2K26 debut

One of the most popular wrestlers in the modern era of the industry, Mr.Iguana, is set to make his WWE 2K26 debut. However, looking back at his journey and growth, the luchador shared his achievement on social media while accompanying it with an emotional message.

“2007: You create your gimmick at PS2’s “Smackdown vs Raw” (Create a Superstar) 2026: Your [character] (and you) are officially in the new game [one tear emoji] Que guapa te vez Yezka!! [lizard emoji] Grateful for this blessing [folded hands emoji].”

“Que guapa te vez Yezka” when translated from Spanish, means (translation by Google translate) “You look so beautiful, Yezka!!” In addition to his AAA appearances, Mr.Iguana has also appeared on WWE's NXT and the main roster.