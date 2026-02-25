With just a handful of days left for the much-awaited release of WWE 2K26, a former Divas Champion has opened up on her omission from the roster. Boasting one of the largest rosters in the game's history, WWE 2K26 this year has added several current Superstars as well as legends. While surprising, 2K26 has also introduced, for the first-time ever, Lucha Libre AAA stars.

However, amidst all the new additions, former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly found herself missing from the roster once again. Expressing her disappointment on social media, she joked about starting a petition about her absence.

“Welp… another year not in the [WWE games] [eyes glancing emoji]…Should we start a petition or what? [Grinning Face with Sweat emoji].”

Kelly Kelly made her WWE debut in the mid-2000s. She soon became extremely popular amongst the fans. Following a successful run, Kelly Kelly defeated Brie Bella to win the Divas Championship. Over the years, she has also been featured in multiple video games, with her first appearance being in SmackDown vs. Raw 2008.

She continued to appear in several other WWE games. Her final in-game appearance was at WWE '13. This year's absence stood out even more as she has now been absent from all the WWE 2K video game editions. Last competing at the 2022 Royal Rumble, she returned to the promotion in 2025 on a legends deal.

More details on WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass

For the first time, WWE 2K has introduced a Battle Pass of its own, known as the Ringside Pass. The Ringside Pass operates similarly to a Battle Pass, offering players the latest rewards system on a seasonal basis. It has introduced a comprehensive selection of both free and premium items with each new season. WWE 2K26's Ringside Pass will be spread across six Ringside pass each priced at $9.99.