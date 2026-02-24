New WWE 2K26 MyFACTION details have arrived, a new Team Chemistry Feature, Intergender Support, a new match type, and more. For those new to WWE 2K, MyFACTION acts as the game's MyTEAM mode. You start with a base roster of WWE stars old and new, but can collect more, better cards as you go along. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

WWE 2K26 MyFACTION Details – New Team Chemistry System, Intergender Matches & More

It’s only fitting for the Best in the World to share the #WWE2K26 Showcase Trailer. – CM Punk pic.twitter.com/GWwRA5p59M — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 10, 2026

Firstly, WWE 2K26 MyFACTION adds a new Team Chemistry System adds more depth to building your lineup.

Depending on who you have, your team may gain positive or negative Traits which will affect you in Matches. You can also use your Team Manager to reduce the negative chemistry effects as well.

Overall, WWE 2K26 MyFACTION features 60 total traits across 10 categories. Half of them provide positive effects, while the other half provide negative effects on Team Chemistry.

Additionally, WWE 2K26 MyFACTION adds Intergender Support to the mode. Any of the four members of your team can be men or women, unless an objective requires you to do otherwise. WWE 2K25 added intergender matches, so it's only logical that MyFACTION would follow suit.

2K26's MyFACTION Mode is also adding a new match type called Quick Swap. As the name suggests, this mode lets you swap superstars during the match by hitting the Right Trigger and Left Bumper.

The overall objective of Quick Swap is to beat every opponent via knockout. Each member of your team possesses their own health bar, but they all share Signature & Finisher slots.

Faction Wars & World Tour

Faction Wars returns to WWE 2K26 with a new progression system. In the beginning, players receive randomly drawn cards from the new Crowd's Deck. As you progress to the war, more decks will open up with improved cards available from the proof. Some Deck examples include:

Rehearsal Deck

Plated Deck

Ambulance Deck

Bejeweled Deck

Glass Deck

But not all Decks can be earned from just consecutive victories. The Glass Deck, for example, may only be acquired by playing through 40 FW runs, and winning with a final lineup of just one archetype.

Furthermore, Each Deck provides different effects. The Crowd's Deck, for example, lets you continue if you lose a non-base match, once per run. Additionally, Faction Wars is including updated presentation to make it look fresher than ever.

World Tour also makes a return, with new rewards like Personas, Arc Cards, MFP, MyFACTION Packs. Furthermore, the locations include North America, the UK, Japan, Africa, and Mexico. Lastly, MyFACTION Cards are receiving some design updates. Additionally, the following cards from the below sets will be available: Superstar Series 1

Momentum

Legends Series 1

Aftershock

*Ringside Pass cards will also have their own unique look There'll be a number of ways to earn more MyFACTION Cards throughout the year. Whether it's through the Ringside Pass, DLC, and modes like MyRISE and Showcase. So you'll have multiple ways of building up the perfect lineup with a great Team Chemistry.

Overall, that includes all the major details on WWE 2K26 MyFACTION this year. We look forward to building up a brand new lineup when 2K26 drops this March. In the meantime, check out what's new with Creations

