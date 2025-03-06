The Madden 25 Team of The Year (TOTY) Winners have been revealed, showing off the new player items to celebrate the event. Each year, Madden fans vote for their favorite NFL player to make the Team of the Year. EA Sports creates the list of nominees, but the players ultimately decided who made the cut. Therefore, we listed all winners below for your convenience.

All Madden 25 Team of The Year Winners – Madden 25 TOTY Winners

Overall, the following players have been voted into the Madden 25 Team of the Year (TOTY).

Offense:

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

HB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

WR – Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

WR – Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

LT – Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

All of these decisions seem like no-brainers, especially Lamar Jackson at QB. While he didn't win the MVP award in 2024, Jackson is by far the best QB to use in Madden. His speed, accuracy, and dual-threat ability make him the fun most fun to play with. Furthermore, he's one of five players with a 99 OVR player rating in the game.

One other 99 Club Member, Justin Jefferson, also made it on the list. Jefferson proved in 2024 that it doesn't matter who's throwing the ball – he'll make big plays. In just five seasons, he's earned 1,400+ yards in four of them. The only time he didn't was 2023, where he only started nine games but still amassed over 1,000 receiving yards.

HB Jahmyr Gibbs managed to beat out Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, who both earned more rushing yards than he did. But considering Gibbs split the backfield with David Montgomery and earned over 1,400 rushing yards speaks volumes on his ability as a player. Gibbs scored 20 touchdowns and earned just under 2,000 yards in 2024, he belongs in the TOTY.

Defense:

LE – Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

LOLB – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders

ROLB – Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

CB – Christian Gonzales, New England Patriots

CB – Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

CB – Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

FS – Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

SS – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles' CB Cooper DeJean was named the Madden TOTY Most Valuable Virtual Player. For a minute, we almost thought he was going to win Super Bowl MVP after his impressive pick-six against Patrick Mahomes. Overall, DeJean and teammate Quinyon Mitchell appear to be the future of this team's bright secondary.

Additionally, DeJean is joined by two other young CBs who dominated the league. Patriots' second-year CB Christian Gonzales came back from an injury that lost him his rookie season with a vengeance. Meanwhile, Broncos' CB Patrick Surtain II remains one of the best in the league.

Furthermore, another cool addition to see is Commanders' LB Bobby Wagner. The 34 year-old MLB is still one of the best in the league. He earned his 11th All-Pro selection in 2024 after helping Washington reach the NFC Championship Game. Additionally, he earned his 10th Pro Bowl nod, all of which serve to cement his HOF Status.

Specialists

LOLB – Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins

WR – Kavontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Overall, Turpin making the list here is a testament to his hard work over the years. Before playing in the NFL, Turpin played in four different Football leagues after being undrafted. The TCU alum has found a strong role in the NFL, as he led the league in kick return yards, touchdowns, and punt return touchdowns.

Honorable Mentions

FB – Michael Burton, Denver Broncos

ROLB – Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers

C – Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

CB – Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals

WR – Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Overall, Puka Nacua headlines the list of Honorable mentions here. And with Cooper Kupp's future in L.A. remaining unclear, he'll assume a true Number 1 role in 2025. Nacua has it all, and if not for powerhouses like Chase and Jefferson, he'd probably earn a spot on the TOTY.

Overall, that includes the full Madden 25 Team of The Year Lineup. We wish you the best of luck in trying to earn these player items through the TOTY Field Pass. Reaching level 14 of this pass will gain you 50,000 total coins, which will be useful in bolstering your team. Complete TOTY Challenges and Sets as you build your Ultimate Team.

Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball. Additionally, we're still pretty far from the next Madden release, but we can expect to hear some new information soon!

Lastly, For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.