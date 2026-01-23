The Madden 26 Divisional Round Roster update ahead of the Conference Championships has arrived. This week, players like Christian Gonzales and Kenneth Walker III saw boosts to their Madden 26 OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their ratings. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Divisional Round Ratings Roster Update Ahead of Conference Championship

Christian Gonzales, CB, New England Patriots – 97 OVR (+1)

Gonzales is now tied with Pat Surtain II for the highest OVR rating for a Cornerback in Madden 26. Furthermore, he's an integral part of a strong Patriots' defense that forced 5 turnovers in a 28-16 win over the Texans. Gonzales and the defense has limited opponents to just 19 points in two playoff games. It won't be easy for Broncos' backup QB Bo Nix this weekend as he'll face Gonzales and a tough Patriots' secondary.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks – 88 OVR (+1)

Kenneth Walker III was a big part of the Seahawks' dominant 41-6 win over the 49ers. He scored three touchdowns while also rushing for 116 yards on 19 carries. Unfortunately for Seattle, they'll be without backup RB Zach Charbonnet, who was a great back to have rotating with Walker. We wonder how this loss could impact the Hawks' run game against the Rams. Nevertheless, L.A. will still need to stop the guy who ran for 100 yards against them last time they played.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating in the new Roster Update:

Article Continues Below

Jared Verse – 88 OVR (+1)

Kamari Lassiter – 87 OVR (+1)

Jaquan Brisker – 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Pitre – 86 OVR (+1)

Carlton Davis III – 85 OVR (+1)

Taron Johnson – 84 OVR (+1)

Kamren Curl – 84 OVR (+1)

Ernest Jones IV – 82 OVR (+1)

Kamren Kinchens – 81 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Tristan Wirfs – 95 OVR (-1)

De'Von Achane – 87 OVR (-1)

Julian Love – 85 OVR (-1)

Jevon Holland – 83 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Conference Championship Round roster update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Meanwhile, check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching, and more. Furthermore, learn how to update your rosters to play with the most updated depth charts. We'll see you next week for the next ratings update.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.