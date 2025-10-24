The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings have arrived ahead of Week 8 of the NFL season. This week, players like Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, and Trey McBride saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred this week.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Update For Week 8 – Biggest Winners & Losers

Jonathan Taylor, HB (Indianapolis Colts) – 94 OVR (+1)

Taylor is leading the league in rushing yards (697) and touchdowns (10) and his competition isn't even close. Supported by arguably the best offensive line so far this season, Taylor is on pace to have his best rushing numbers since 2021. It also helps to have a capable QB in Daniel Jones, who has caught the league by storm this season.

Trey McBride, TE (Arizona Cardinals) – 94 OVR (+1)

McBride has been thriving since backup QB Jacoby Brissett had to fill in for the injured Kyler Murray. In the last two weeks, he's caught 18 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Even when Murray is playing, McBride averages 5-7 catches per game, showing that he's still the same reliable option he's always been.

Christian McCaffrey, HB (San Francisco 49ers) – 92 OVR (+1)

It hasn't been the greatest season for McCaffrey on the ground, but his performance against the Atlanta Falcons last week showed he's still more than capable of making big run plays. He averaged over five yards per carry as he ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, McCaffrey also has the 8th most receiving yards this season so far, with the third most receptions (3). His versatility goes a long way in helping backup QB Mac Jones hold down the fort in Brock Purdy's absence.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (Seattle Seahawks) – 91 OVR (+2)

The league leader in receiving yards has earned over 100 receiving yards in five out seven games this season. He's clearly become Sam Darnold's most reliable target, considering the QB averages 10 throws to him per game. In the team's 27-19 win over the Houston Texans, Smith-Njigba caught 8 passes for 123 yards, as well as his fourth touchdown of the year.

Will Anderson Jr., LEDG (Houston Texans) – 90 OVR (+1)

Despite the Texans' struggles in 2025, Anderson Jr. played well in the team's Week 7 loss. His sack on Sam Darnold led to his scoop-and-score, which helped cut the deficit for Houston's offense. Unfortunately, the Texans' offense struggled, which didn't help Anderson or his fellow defenders. Nevertheless, we still think he's deserving to join the 90 OVR club.

Drake Maye, QB (New England Patriots) – 83 OVR (+1)

While there are many other players above Maye who earned an OVR boost this week, but he's been playing too well not to mention. Every Patriots QB since Tom Brady's departure has always had the difficult task of swimming in his wake. And while it's still too early to start calling him the GOAT yet, Maye's performances this year definitely warrant some celebration.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Stefon Diggs – 89 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 89 OVR (+1)

A.J. Brown – 89 OVR (+1)

Jalen Hurts – 87 OVR (+1)

Jaycee Horn – 87 OVR (+1)

Talanoa Hufanga – 85 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

James Cook II – 91 OVR (-1)

Nico Collins – 88 OVR (-1)

Baker Mayfield – 88 OVR (-1)

Jaire Alexander – 86 OVR (-1)

Alvin Kamara – 82 OVR (-2)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for Week 8. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of Week 8, it began last night when the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Minnesota Vikings on TNF. L.A. had a field day as they defeated Minnesota with ease. They took a 24-3 lead early on and never looked back as they held Carson Wentz and the Vikings off. With the win, they remain close to the Broncos for the division lead.

