The Tennessee Titans expect to have two key pass catchers available Sunday as they prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 16 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

Tight end Gunnar Helm and wide receiver Van Jefferson, both listed as questionable on the injury report, are expected to play against Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Tennessee enters the contest at 2-12, while the Chiefs are 6-8, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

“Titans TE Gunnar Helm (toe) and WR Van Jefferson (back) — both listed as questionable — are expected to play Sunday vs. Kansas City, per source,” Fowler reported Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Helm, a 23-year-old rookie, has emerged as a consistent contributor in the Titans’ offense during his first NFL season. Through 14 games, he has recorded 41 receptions on 50 targets for 347 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per catch with two touchdowns.

He delivered one of his more productive performances in Week 15 despite Tennessee’s 37-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Helm caught all four of his targets for 49 yards, including a career-long 34-yard reception, and scored his second touchdown of the season. His involvement in the passing game has grown steadily as the Titans continue to evaluate young talent during a challenging year.

Jefferson, 29, brings veteran experience to the Titans’ receiving group and has appeared in all 14 games this season. He has totaled 24 receptions on 47 targets for 280 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per reception, with one touchdown.

Titans monitor Gunnar Helm, Van Jefferson injuries entering matchup vs. Chiefs

Article Continues Below

Against San Francisco, Jefferson finished with 43 receiving yards on one catch while being targeted five times. The reception marked his longest gain of the season, providing a rare downfield highlight in a season marked by inconsistent offensive production.

The Titans will face a Kansas City team dealing with significant adversity of its own. The Chiefs will be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a torn ACL during their Week 15 loss, effectively ending Kansas City’s playoff hopes for the first time since 2014.

Following Sunday’s matchup, Tennessee will host the New Orleans Saints (4-10) in Week 17, which will mark the Titans’ final home game of the season. The Titans will then conclude the year on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) in a Week 18 matchup that will be flexed.

With the postseason no longer in reach, Tennessee’s closing stretch provides an opportunity to continue evaluating roster pieces while maintaining competitiveness. Helm’s availability alongside Jefferson is expected to provide added continuity for the Titans’ passing game as they prepare for the Chiefs and the final weeks of the regular season.