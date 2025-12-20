The Dallas Cowboys are swapping one star cornerback with another. As the team activated Trevon Diggs from injured reserve, it simultaneously downgraded DaRon Bland, who suffered a foot injury in Week 15.

Diggs, who has been out since Week 6, will return to the Cowboys' Week 16 active roster. However, Bland's season subsequently ends as he hits injured reserve, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Bland was added to the Cowboys' injury report on Wednesday and did not practice throughout the week. Rumors of him potentially landing on IR began shortly thereafter, and the team officially made the move after Bland had season-ending surgery on Thursday.

Diggs' return has been pending for weeks after the Cowboys activated his 21-day practice window on Nov. 30. Dallas had until the end of the week to officially activate him before the window closed.

The cornerback swap should not affect the Cowboys' defensive rotation too much, with Diggs simply stepping in for Bland. Diggs will ideally work opposite of second-year Caelen Carson, who is currently listed as questionable for Week 16.

If Carson misses the game, rookie Shavon Revel Jr. will likely earn his fourth career start, with Trikweze Bridges rotating in. Reddy Steward will remain in at nickelback, where he will go head-to-head with veteran Keenan Allen for most of the game.

Dallas could also get Josh Butler back in the lineup after activating him off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday. Butler appeared in just five games in 2024 and has yet to make his 2025 season debut.