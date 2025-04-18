We've got the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and winning the first game of a series can set the tone. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Boston Celtics will beat the Orlando Magic in Game 1 102-93. Orlando played well in the first quarter, even taking the lead at times. However, the Celtics pulled away with a big lead in the second and third quarters, extending it to 18 points at one moment. Despite a strong fourth quarter performance, the Magic failed to pull off a comeback.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ORL 26 20 17 30 93 BOS 24 27 29 22 102

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 38 points. Additionally, he earned seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Furthermore, Jrue Holiday played well, scoring converting four-of-six three point attempts and scoring 22 points. Overall, the Celtics' offense played well, but it was their defense that came through with the win here.

As for the Magic, only Paolo Banchero surpassed the 20 point mark. Overall, he ended up scoring 28 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, and a steal to his stat sheet. Wendell Carter Jr. earned 11 rebounds, but only put up 17 points in the loss. Orlando's offense mostly struggled outside of a strong fourth quarter.

Overall, Orlando's biggest issue was a lack of productivity across the board. Only two steals, no blocks, and just seven three-point conversions made for a very bland performance.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Magic STAT Celtics 38/82 (46%) Field Goals 37/83 (45%) 7/22 (32%) Three Pointers 11/32 (34%) 10/13 (77%) Free Throws 17/21 (81%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 9 41 Defensive Rebounds 41 2 Steals 7 0 Blocks 2 9 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 6 (13) 12 Team Fouls 7

4 Biggest Lead 18 25:11 Time of Possession 22:47

With the win, the Celtics secure Game 1 of the First Round. However, they still need to win three more in order to advance to the next round. Regardless, winning the first game helps set the tone. You put more pressure on the other team, which may cause them to make mistake. We'll see if the defending Champs can sweep the Magic en route to the Conference Semi-Finals.

Meanwhile, a loss for the Magic hurts, but the series isn't over yet. This team survived the Play-In tournament, but they need to prove to everyone why they belong in the postseason with the best teams. Paolo Banchero can't do it alone, and everyone will need to step up moving forward.

That wraps up our Magic vs. Celtics Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

