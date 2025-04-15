In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, MLB The Show 25 is adding a new Program, Charity Packs, and two new Storylines for players to experience. April 15th is Jackie Robinson Day, which celebrates the historic career of the legendary pro Baseball player. Developer San Diego Studio is honoring the event by offering new content for players to enjoy. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know.

MLB The Show 25 Celebrates Jackie Robinson Day with New Storylines, Program, & More

To celebrate Jackie Robinson Day, MLB The Show 25 is featuring new content in the form of:

A Jackie Robinson Day Program

Two new Storylines (featuring

The Jackie Robinson Foundation Charity Pack

Jackie Robinson Showdown Event

“42” Conquest Map

Firstly, there's a new Jackie Robinson Day Program featuring new Moments and missions for you to complete. Use and collect players from Negro Leagues to collect additional players and more progression. Overall, you can earn the following rewards:

Jackie Robinson, SS, Free Agent (89 OVR)

Rube Foster, SP, Free Agent (87 OVR)

Leon Day, SP, Free Agent (87 OVR)

Rap Dixon, RF, Free Agent (86 OVR)

Andy Cooper, SP, Free Agent (86 OVR)

Secondly, new Negro Leagues Storylines make their way into MLB The Show 25. These Storylines focus on Leroy Matlock and Oscar Charleston, giving you a new gameplay experience while learning about baseball history. Along with these Storylines comes Storylines Collections, available in the Program. Here, you'll be tasked with players throughout the program.

Furthermore, the developers added a new showdown content with a new Final Boss – Josh Donaldson. Defeat him to gain progress in your program as well as a Negro Leagues Choice Pack. Every time you complete the showdown, you'll earn a pack.

Additionally, a new “42” Conquest Map has arrived. Earn Packs, stubs, and a Negro Leagues Series Hilton L. Smith (87 OVR) to your team. Check out the map to earn new rewards!

The Jackie Robinson Foundation Charity Pack offers the following items:

5,000 Stubs

A Jackie Robinson Foundation bat skin (+2 more bat skins)

Jackie Robinson bat grip

Two Profile Icons

Furthermore, 100% of the proceeds earned from these items until April 29th go directly to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Jackie Robinson Day content in MLB The Show 25. We hope you enjoy all the new content, including the new Storylines, Program, and everything else.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.