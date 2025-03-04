c This year, Diamond Dynasty removes Seasons and Sets, while adding new modes and much more. Let's dive right in!

Everything New in MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty

MLB The Show 25's Diamond Dynasty Mode brings back the Yearlong Card Progression system, making all cards eligible all year round. Therefore, Sets and Seasons are a thing of the past now, as every card is eligible all the time. But what are some other things coming to DD this year?

Diamond Quest

Firstly, Diamond Quest is a new single-player mode players can repeat multiple times. You play on a gameboard, which is randomized each time with different challenges, bosses, 3-inning games, and more. Along the way, you'll earn rewards, discover secrets, and more. Playing on a higher difficulty increases your chances of earning better rewards.

During a game of Diamond Quest, you'll earn Peanuts by making spectacular plays. These can then be used to purchase Perks at Coach's Cart. But just as the game features Perks, there are penalties which can hinder you in-game.

Some Perks revealed include:

Clear For Takeoff – Exit velocity boost on normal swings

Cannon Arms – Outfielders throw harder when runners are on base

Defibrillator – Significant Contact Boost while behind in the count

Each game of Diamond Quest is different, so expect something unique in each playthrough!

Head-To-Head Weekend Classic

A new Weekend Classic Mode is coming to MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty, and it's a competition that takes place at the end of every Ranked Season. Everyone can participate, and the better you perform, the better divisions you enter. This leads to better rewards fit for the game's best players.

You'll start off in a Leaderboard, and the better you perform, the better rewards you earn.

Team Affinity

Team Affinity returns to MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty with a few new improvements.

You'll pick a team, complete their team-specific tasks, and earn rewards exclusive to that program. Plus, the developers will add new content drops over time to keep incentivizing fans to check out Team Affinity. It'll also help you in earning progress for your current program.

Multiplayer Program

All things Multiplayer will now be available in the Multiplayer Program. Ranked, Battle Royale, Events, Play Vs. Friends, and Casual will all be accessible here. This also includes the new Weekend Classic Mode we just mentioned.

The new Multiplayer Program in MLB The Show 25 is the new central hub for Multiplayer modes.

Diamond Dynasty Programs

And speaking of Programs, Themed & Player Programs return to Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 25. Additionally, Spotlight Programs will drop weekly and monthly, bringing new rewards to the game for you to collect. Throughout your experience, your My Legacy will keep track of your progress for you and others to see.

Negro Leagues returns to MLB The Show 25, adding new players to the lineup. Along with that comes new Legends, stories, and presentations that bring the history of baseball to your experience.

Overall, that includes all the new additions and improvements to Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 25. Overall, the mode seems to have some major changes, especially with the removal of Sets and Seasons. We look forward to trying it out when the game launches.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.