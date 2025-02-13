Ahead of this weekend’s NBA All-Star festivities in San Francisco, NBA 2K25 has released a player ratings update, recognizing the standout performances of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell. These three players have made a significant impact in the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season, earning well-deserved rating increases.

Expand Tweet

Cade Cunningham increases to 91 overall in NBA 2K25

Cade Cunningham has elevated his game in his fourth season with the Pistons, delivering career-best numbers and solidifying himself as the franchise’s cornerstone. Cunningham is averaging 25.4 points, 9.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range across 50 games played.

His recent play has been even more impressive, as he has averaged 29.0 points, 9.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game over the last 12 contests while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Cunningham’s leadership has played a crucial role in Detroit’s resurgence, as the Pistons enter the All-Star break with a 29-26 record, currently holding the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Their recent 128-110 win over the Chicago Bulls further solidified their push for a playoff spot, which would be their first in over six years. His performances also earned him his first All-Star selection, making him the Pistons’ first All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2018-19.

In recognition of his outstanding season, NBA 2K25 has boosted Cunningham’s overall player rating by one point to 91.

Donovan Mitchell receives a 94 overall

Donovan Mitchell has been one of the driving forces behind the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dominance this season. The Cavaliers enter the All-Star break with a 44-10 record, leading the Eastern Conference and ranking second overall in the NBA, just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9).

Mitchell is averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and a career-high 39.1% from three-point range across 51 games. His production has increased in recent weeks, with averages of 26.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game over his last 12 outings while shooting 47.7% from the field.

His stellar play has earned him his sixth All-Star selection, further solidifying his place among the league’s elite guards. NBA 2K25 has acknowledged Mitchell’s impact by raising his overall player rating by one point to 94.

Norman Powell rises to 87 overall

Norman Powell has emerged as a key contributor for the Los Angeles Clippers, putting together a career-best season in his 10th year in the league. Powell is currently averaging a career-high 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.6% from three-point range across 44 games played.

As the Clippers’ leading scorer this season, Powell has been instrumental in their 30-23 record, positioning them sixth in the Western Conference. The Clippers have one final game against the Utah Jazz (13-40) Thursday night before heading into the All-Star break.

Despite his impressive production, Powell was not selected for the All-Star Game. However, NBA 2K25 has recognized his outstanding play by increasing his overall player rating by one point to 87.

NBA 2K25 recognizes top performers ahead of All-Star Weekend

NBA 2K25’s All-Star break update highlights the continued excellence of established stars like Donovan Mitchell, whose leadership has helped the Cavaliers maintain their position as one of the league’s top contenders. It also captures the rise of young talents like Cade Cunningham, who has taken a major leap in his fourth season, guiding the Pistons toward a potential playoff return. Additionally, the update recognizes the emergence of impactful contributors like Norman Powell, whose career-best scoring output has made him a key piece in the Clippers’ postseason push.

As the season progresses, these updates will continue to reflect the dynamic performances shaping the league, ensuring that in-game ratings stay aligned with real-life achievements. With each adjustment, NBA 2K25 provides a closer connection to the evolving narratives and standout moments of the 2024-25 season.

Full list of NBA 2K25’s All-Star break player ratings update

The latest update features a range of changes across the league, adjusting overall ratings to reflect players’ performances leading into the second half of the season.

Atlanta Hawks