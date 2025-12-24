Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed growing speculation Wednesday by reaffirming his relationship with Lamar Jackson, emphasizing stability as the Ravens navigate a critical point in the season. With the team facing a must-win Week 17 matchup at the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, the focus has shifted to leadership and internal alignment rather than outside narratives.

The comments followed a column that suggested internal tension between Jackson and Harbaugh. The claims gained traction as Jackson manages a back injury and the Ravens work through a late-season slump. Baltimore's head coach responded publicly to reinforce locker room unity ahead of the final stretch of the 2025-2026 NFL season.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley posted video from the press conference to his X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing Harbaugh’s direct rebuttal and his clear message about trust, communication, and leadership between the coach and quarterback.

In responding to a column in The Baltimore Sun, John Harbaugh said his relationship with Lamar Jackson is “A-plus.” pic.twitter.com/11297c16tv — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 24, 2025

“That's not true. I had a great conversation with Lamar Jackson this morning about a few things and football and how he's feeling, things like that. So, our relationship is A+. I love him. I always have, always will. I know he's fighting like crazy to get back. So, anonymous reports or things that get said or written or whatever, I don't really – I don't need anybody speaking for me. So, just ask me, and I'll tell you what I think.”

Harbaugh, in his 18th season with the organization, emphasized that transparency defines his approach as an NFL head coach, especially when outside noise intensifies late in the year. Baltimore sits on the brink of elimination, making internal alignment and focus essential with two games remaining against playoff-caliber opponents. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and remains day-to-day, leaving Tyler Huntley prepared for first-team reps if needed. Even so, Harbaugh stressed continuity, reinforcing that the Ravens quarterback remains central to the franchise’s present and future.