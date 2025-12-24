Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is dealing with his late game mistake from Saturday. He grabbed a deep touchdown against the Chicago Bears. But botched an onside recovery attempt.

Doubs owned up to his mistake right after the game. Yet many wondered if his miscue that eventually led to Chicago's comeback win means a special teams demotion.

Not the case, as special teams coach Rich Bisaccia fully endorsed Doubs — saying he's got the “best hands I’ve ever been around” to reporters Wednesday.

He adds he isn't pulling Doubs from his specialist duties.

“He makes that thing 99 out of 100 times. We’ve defended 11 onside kicks since we’ve been here. He’s been there for eight of them, and that’s the first one we didn’t come up with. So, he’ll be back out there Saturday night,” Bicaccia said.

Packers, Romeo Doubs face new crucial stretch

Article Continues Below

Green Bay engaged in a musical chairs scenario at the top of the NFC North — exchanging divisional leads with Chicago and Detroit.

Now G.B. finds itself staring at settling for the last seed in the upcoming playoffs. Plus still needs to keep the Lions at bay.

Detroit remains in the postseason mix despite the costly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That Lions defeat became a breath of fresh air for a Packers team reeling 24 hours earlier from the Bears win.

Still, G.B. faces a crucial stretch in this NFL Playoffs push — especially with a key NFL injury on its side.

Malik Willis needed to step in for Jordan Love late against Chicago. Love entered concussion protocol yet was seen at practice Wednesday per multiple reports. Willis could claim QB1 duties if Love isn't cleared by head coach Matt LaFleur, though.

Meanwhile, the Packers host a Baltimore Ravens team fighting to stay alive in its own playoffs/divisional race.