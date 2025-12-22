The Las Vegas Raiders lost yet again in Week 16. Las Vegas is 2-13 after losing 23-21 against Houston on Sunday, extending their losing streak to nine consecutive games. Now the rumors around Pete Carroll's job security are increasing with the offseason just a few weeks away for the Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on Carroll's future during a recent interview.

“When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders I think the year has not gone the way that everybody planned,” Schefter said on Monday via The Pat McAfee Show. “I think that all options are on the table and I think obviously they’ll be conversations there to what happens moving forward with Pete and his future. Again, another one of those guys that I think deserves a tremendous amount of respect. We’ll see how they handle that in the off-season but I think that one is certainly up in the air.”

The Raiders tried a little bit of everything to fix their situation during the season. Las Vegas fired two coordinators and made tweaks to the offense to help get Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty some help.

Las Vegas took some steps forward in Week 16 against an excellent Houston defense.

If the Raiders can continue improving over the next few weeks, it could help keep Carroll around for the 2026 season.

Pete Carroll would love the “challenge” of rebuilding Raiders if given the chance

Carroll is excited about the possibility of returning to Las Vegas in 2026.

He explained that he would enjoy the challenge of rebuilding the Raiders if given the opportunity.

“I would love to. It's going to be challenging,” Carroll said on Sunday. “It's a taxing challenge for us, but yeah, I really like this place and and I like this team and and I like I love working with Johnny [GM John Spytek], and it's just mapping it out and putting it together and making sure that we bring people in, that can really help us and challenge and compete with the guys that we have and just let that whole process take shape. It's just unfortunate that there's not five or six or seven or eight wins in here that should have accompanied this season right now, you know, and it blows me away that this is the situation that we're in, because I have no space in my brain for this. But, no, maybe it had to be this hard. I don't know. We'll see.”

Hopefully Pete gets his opportunity.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 17 matchup against the Giants.