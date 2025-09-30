We've got the NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 10-6 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 41-23 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 5? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 26

California showdown on TNF 😎 SFvsLAR– Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AVpQOzLgLC — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 0 7 0 10 17 LAR 3 7 3 7 20

The L.A. Rams squeak away with another close win as they take the lead in the NFC West.

L.A.'s defense played well throughout the game, limiting the 49ers to just one touchdown in the first half. While the offense wasn't breaking any records, Matthew Stafford did throw two TD passes. Overall, the Rams did just enough to come away with victory.

San Francisco did nearly mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but never ended up tying the game. A late FG from Joshua Karty helped put this game away, and the 49ers end up losing two straight.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 0 0 3 14 17 CLE 0 3 7 3 13

Carson Wentz played a bad game, but he did just enough in the end to help the Vikings overcome a tough Browns' defense.

After a scoreless first half, the Vikings finally put their first points on the board in the form of a FG. Finally tied 3-3, the defense allowed Quinshon Judkins to score on a 33-yard TD run, and the Vikings trailed once again.

But Minnesota tied things up with a TD run from Jordan Mason for 15 yards. With 9:43 left, Joe Flacco led the Browns on a five-minute drive which only ended up in a FG. Nevertheless, the Browns were up 13-10.

Carson Wentz, who had thrown two interceptions so far in the game, suddenly broke out in the final drive of the game. The offense converted on three crucial third downs to keep their drive alive. One of those conversions included an 18-yard pass from Wentz to Justin Jefferson.

Jordan Addison ended up catching the game-winning touchdown. With just over a minute left, his four-yard TD reception helped the Vikings take a four point lead. With two timeouts remaining, they did manage to reach the MIN 35. But Flacco fumbled the ball after getting sacked by Javon Hargrave.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 3 7 0 6 16 IND 10 7 10 3 30

The Colts avenge their first loss of the season with a convincing win over the Raiders.

Geno Smith and the Raiders' offense kept things close in the first half. His three-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers cut the deficit to 17-10. But while he was scraping by, Daniel Jones was on fire. He threw two touchdown passes in the win, and completed 22 of 28 passes for 262 yards. Jonathan Taylor earned 80 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis put things out of Reach for the Raiders after scoring 10 unanswered points in the third quarter. Up 27-10, they only allowed Las Vegas to score once more (a 1-yard TD run from Ashton Jeanty), but kicker Daniel Carlson missed the extra point attempt. The Colts ended up scoring one more FG for insurance as they win in Week 5.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 14 0 0 14 NO 3 6 0 6 12

Jaxson Dart earns his second career-win as the Giants just barely defeat the New Orleans Saints.

Dart wasn't spectacular in the win (16 of 27 for 173 yards), but he did score more touchdowns (1) than anyone else on the Saints' offense. Down 6-0, Dart threw a 16-yard TD pass to Darius Slayton. After another Saints FG, the Giants once again marched down the field. This time, Cam Skattebo punched it in for eight yards to extend their lead to 14-9.

However, that ended up being the last time the Giants scored. Skattebo fumbled on a promising drive in the fourth quarter, and the Saints recovered. Of course, they could only respond to that with yet another FG drive.

Then, the Saints scored another FG (because why not), but they were still trailing 14-12 with just over five minutes left. While they did manage to get the ball back, the offense failed to make it past the 50. Giants fans can thank Abdul Carter, who earned his first solo sack to make it 3rd & long for Spencer Rattler.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 17 3 3 30 NYJ 0 7 7 14 28

The Dallas Cowboys prevent a disastrous comeback from the Jets in the final minutes of regulation.

Things could not have started better for Dallas. The team took a 17-0 lead, including two TD passes from Dak Prescott to George Pickens. After Justin Fields threw his first TD of the day to Garrett Wilson, the Cowboys responded with another TD drive.

The Cowboys extended their lead even further with a FG drive in the third quarter to make things 27-7. But Fields threw a 32-yard TD pass to Mason Taylor to cut that deficit in quick time. In the fourth quarter, Field scored again, this time throwing it to Allen Lazard on an eight yard score.

The Cowboys managed to extend their lead with another FG, though they were close to closing things with another TD. Unfortunately for them, they were stopped three yards short of the goal line.

Down 9 points now with 7 minutes remaining, Fields led the Jets down the field and scored his fourth touchdown of the day, an 11-yard run into the end zone.

Dallas recovered the ball with just over four minutes remaining. The offense finally woke back up, managed to earn a few first downs, and ran the clock down to end the game.

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 3 10 6 0 19 PHI 0 10 7 10 27

The Eagles remain undefeated as they overcome the Broncos in the second half.

The game was pretty close at first, but Denver managed to maintain a lead for the entire first half. They took a 10-0 lead when J.K. Dobbins ran it in for nine yards. But the Eagles responded swiftly with a 25-yard TD reception from A.J. Brown. Both teams then traded FGs before entering the half.

Denver extended their lead with another FG in the third quarter to make it 16-10. But Saquon Barkley helped the Eagles take their first lead of the day with a 47-yard TD run. However, the Broncos reclaimed their lead with another FG to make things 19-17.

The Eagles took over in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw a TD pass to Dallas Goedert to make things 24-19. After Bo Nix threw an interception to Quinyon Mitchell, the Eagles managed to waste another five minutes before scoring another FG.

The Broncos still had time to tie things up. They even drove all the way down to the PHI 20. But Nix threw another INT (this time to Zack Baun) with two minutes remaining. The Eagles managed to run the clock down and win the game.

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 7 3 24 CAR 0 7 7 7 21

The Dolphins manage to win their second game in a row as they hold off the Panthers in Carolina.

Miami's offense didn't struggle too much without star wideout Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa played well, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win. De'Von Achane also scored on a 22-yard TD run in the second quarter, which helped the Dolphins take a 14-7 lead at the half.

Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns across the second and third quarter, but a TD reception from Jaylen Waddle kept the Dolphins ahead. Miami extended their lead early in the fourth quarter with a FG.

Bryce Young struggled against the Dolphin's defense, throwing two interceptions in the loss. He did manage to make up for it slightly with a TD pass in the fourth quarter. However, the team was still down by 3, and they never managed to overcome that deficit.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 7 10 3 0 20 BAL 7 0 0 3 10

The Houston Texans manage to win their second game in a row after beating the Cooper Rush-led Ravens.

Rush was actually on fire for the team's first drive. He completed four passes for 49 yards, while Derrick Henry capped off the drive with a 14-yard TD run. However, that ended up being the only time a Ravens player made it past the goal line.

The Texans offense wasn't spectacular against the league's worst defense in terms of Points allowed. However, they played well enough to keep the Ravens out of reach by maintaining a two-possession lead for most of the game.

C.J. Stroud accounted for both of the Texans' TDs, including a 34-yard pass to Nico Collins. Nick Chubb also earned 86 rushing yards on 20 carries, and the veteran back earned a first down on five separate occasions.

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 0 0 15 15 ARI 10 3 10 3 26

The Arizona Cardinals end a two-game losing streak with a strong win over the Tennessee Titans. Although Cam Ward nearly led his team on an epic comeback, the Cardinals quickly shut down that hope entirely.

Things could not have started off better for the Cardinals, who outscored the Titans 23-0 in the first three quarters. But perhaps the only big issue was that they were forced to settle for FGs often. They only actually scored two touchdowns, including a fifteen-yard TD reception from Greg Dortch.

Cam Ward and the Titans' offense finally got things going in the final 10 minutes of action. He threw a 1-yard TD pass to Van Jefferson on one drive, and an eight-yard TD pass to Elic Ayomanor on another. Furthermore, Tony Pollard ran it in for two yards to convert on the two-point conversion.

Now up only 23-15, the Cardinals managed to get their act together for one last FG drive. By the time they scored, there was only 1:10 left on the clock. Without any timeouts, the Titans failed come back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 7 3 7 24 SEA 10 3 7 0 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold off the Seattle Seahawks as they win their fourth game of the season.

Both teams played well, with Seattle taking a small lead at the end of the first quarter. But Tampa took over in the second quarter when Bucky Irving took it to the house on a 36-yard run. Seattle cut that lead down to 1 after scoring a FG as time expired.

In the third quarter, the Seahawks took the lead again after Kenneth Walker III scored on a 25-yard run. But they failed to reach the red zone again, as they were held to just 20 points in the game. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield helped the team take one final lead with a TD pass to Chris Godwin Jr.

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 7 21 7 3 38 CIN 0 7 0 14 21

The Detroit Lions had no problem taking care of the Bengals as they win their fourth game of the season.

Detroit took a 21-7 lead early in the first half. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both earned rushing scores. Jared Goff also threw a TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jake Browning and the Bengals scored during the two-minute warning. He connected with Ja'Marr Chase on a 20-yard score to help alleviate the damage. But right after the two-point conversion, Jacob Saylors returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to extend their lead to 28-7.

In the second half, the Lions' offense slowed down, but they didn't stop. They still scored 10 more points, including another TD run from Gibbs. Then Jake Bates converted a 35-yard FG halfway through the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati did score two more garbage time TDs. So while Jake Browning did technically score three touchdowns in the loss, he once again struggled to lead the Bengals to victory in Joe Burrow's absence.

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 3 0 7 3 13 LAC 7 6 3 7 23

Jayden Daniels' return from injury wasn't glorious, as he struggled against a strong Chargers' defensive unit.

L.A.'s offense played slightly better than last week against the Giants. Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass on the team's opening drive to Quentin Johnston. But they failed to score a touchdown on their next two red zone attempts, forcing them to settle for Field Goals. Nevertheless, their defense held the Commanders to just 3 points in the first half.

Washington picked up in the second half, as Chris Rodriguez scored on a 12-yard TD run. L.A. responded with another field goal to make things 16-10. In the fourth quarter, the Commanders scored a FG and now only trailed 16-13. But the Chargers put the final nail in the coffin with a 27-yard TD run from Omarion Hampton to make things 23-13.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 3 7 7 7 24 BUF 14 10 10 0 34

The Buffalo Bills defeat the Patriots with relative ease as they remain undefeated. A strong 24-point performance in the first half helped Buffalo get past their divisional rival.

The Patriots' offense wasn't playing badly, but they weren't as explosive as the Bills, who scored 34 points in the first three quarters. Although scoreless in the final fifteen minutes, the Bills held the Patriots to just 14 points in the second half.

Josh Allen and James Cook continue to pulverize defenses. Allen already looks like a lock in for MVP, especially after scoring three touchdowns in the win. His biggest play included a 50-yard TD pass to Keon Coleman. Cook scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter to make things 31-10.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 10 0 14 7 31 JAX 7 9 6 7 29

The Jacksonville Jaguars were close to beating the Chiefs, but failed to contain their offense in the final two minutes.

Kansas City took an early 10-7 lead when Travis Kelce caught a TD from Patrick Mahomes. But the Jaguars scored three unanswered field goals in the second quarter. Mahomes threw an INT to Andrew Wingard, who returned it to the KC 35 with 0:51 left. The Jags only got a field goal, but it still extended their lead.

Kansas City took the lead when Kelce caught another TD pass, making things 17-16. Travis Etienne helped the team bounce back with a 14-yard TD run, but he wasn't able to punch it in for two. Nevertheless, the Jaguars were up 22-17.

Kansas City then scored two unanswered touchdowns, which completely killed the Jaguars' hopes of winning. Mahomes connected with Hollywood Brown, and Kareem Hunt ran in for another score with less than two minutes left.

Trevor Lawrence did score once more (a TD pass to Hunter Long), but there was only 19 seconds left. Furthermore, the Chiefs recovered the onside kick and that's all she wrote.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.