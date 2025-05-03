We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Conference Semi-Finals are underway, and the Cavaliers will take on the Pacers as both teams attempt to advance. Both teams will have plenty of chances to advance in this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Cleveland Cavaliers will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 1, 113-109. Both teams fought back and forth, with the Pacers taking a lead at halftime. However, Cleveland pulled it together in the second half to take the lead and win the game. Luckily for them, it was just enough to win the first game of the series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 27 29 22 31 109 CLE 26 26 23 38 113

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pacers STAT Cavaliers 39/78 (50%) Field Goals 43/87 (49%) 12/31 (39%) Three Pointers 12/30 (40%) 19/25 (76%) Free Throws 15/19 (79%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 14 34 Defensive Rebounds 37 10 Steals 9 1 Blocks 3 10 (11) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (10) 10 Team Fouls 13

9 Biggest Lead 6 24:48 Time of Possession 23:10

With the win, the Cavaliers remain undefeated in the postseason for just a bit longer. Indiana poses a greater challenge than Orlando, so winning Game 1 really helps in the long run. Ideally, the team would like to win three more, keep their players healthy, and prepare themselves for the Conference Finals. We'll see if they can do so in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Pacers lose the first game of the series, but the series is still young. The team showed it was able to keep up with the best team in the conference. With a little game-plan and some adjustments, they're more than capable of winning Game 2 and more. We'll see if they can do so when the second competition comes rolling around.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

