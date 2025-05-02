ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, as the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers go head to head in Game 1 of this semifinal matchup on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Pacers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Eastern Conference semifinals tip off Sunday as the top-seeded Cavaliers host the surging Pacers in Cleveland. Both teams enter Game 1 riding high: Cleveland dismantled Miami with a historic +122 series margin, while Indiana ousted Milwaukee behind Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch heroics. Expect a battle of elite backcourts, with Donovan Mitchell chasing a record eighth straight 30-point Game 1 and Haliburton orchestrating Indiana’s high-octane offense. The Cavs’ stifling defense and home-court edge will be tested by the Pacers’ deep, versatile rotation. With both squads boasting dynamic scorers and playoff momentum, Game 1 promises fireworks and sets the tone for a high-scoring, tightly contested series.

Here are the Pacers-Cavaliers NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Pacers-Cavaliers Game 1 Odds

Indiana Pacers: +8 (-112)

Moneyline: +265

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8 (-108)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 229 (-112)

Under: 229 (-108)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: TBA

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Despite entering Game 1 as underdogs, the Indiana Pacers have a compelling case to win or cover the spread against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana’s offense is firing on all cylinders, led by Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking and clutch scoring, as evidenced by his game-winner to eliminate the Bucks. The Pacers’ high assist rate-leading all playoff teams in the first round-demonstrates their ball movement and ability to generate quality looks, which will challenge Cleveland’s otherwise stout defense. Additionally, Indiana’s pace and willingness to push in transition can exploit any lapses in the Cavaliers’ half-court sets, especially if Darius Garland is still working back to full health.

Key to Indiana’s chances is the depth and energy of their role players. Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and T.J. McConnell bring relentless ball pressure, a known weakness for Cleveland’s backcourt under duress. Coach Rick Carlisle’s tactical acumen was on full display against Milwaukee, and his ability to maximize Indiana’s strengths-particularly pressuring the ball and attacking in transition-could disrupt the Cavaliers’ rhythm early in the series. While Cleveland boasts elite shooting and a formidable defense, Indiana’s offensive versatility and recent momentum make them a live threat to at least keep Game 1 close, if not steal a win outright. Bettors should not overlook Indiana’s resilience and balanced attack, which has already proven capable of overcoming adversity this postseason.

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to not only win but also cover the spread in Game 1 of their semifinal matchup against the Indiana Pacers, thanks to their overwhelming depth, elite two-way play, and recent postseason dominance. Cleveland enters as the top seed in the East, having demolished the Miami Heat with a historic +122 point differential in the first round, a testament to their offensive firepower and defensive intensity. The Cavaliers boast the NBA’s best offensive rating (121.0), top effective field goal percentage (57.8%), and a top-10 defense, giving them a clear statistical edge over Indiana in nearly every major category. Their balanced attack, with seven players averaging double figures in the playoffs, makes them difficult to scheme against, while Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland provide the kind of backcourt dynamism that can break open tightly contested games.

Indiana, while impressive in their first-round upset of Milwaukee, struggled to close out games and lacks the rebounding and defensive consistency needed to slow Cleveland’s multifaceted offense. The Pacers’ regular-season success against the Cavaliers is misleading, as several key games featured resting starters or limited minutes for Cleveland’s core players. With Jarrett Allen anchoring the paint and De’Andre Hunter adding scoring punch off the bench, the Cavaliers’ size and versatility should overwhelm Indiana, especially at home, where Cleveland posted a dominant 34-7 record this season. Expect the Cavs’ superior shooting, defensive discipline, and playoff experience to set the tone early, leading to a convincing Game 1 victory and a comfortable cover against the spread.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Expect Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Pacers to be a high-energy, offense-driven battle. Cleveland’s home-court advantage and elite defense should help them contain Indiana’s fast-paced attack, while Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look to exploit the Pacers’ perimeter defense. Tyrese Haliburton will keep Indiana competitive with his playmaking, but the Cavs’ depth and rebounding edge could prove decisive down the stretch. Look for Cleveland to control the tempo, make timely stops, and pull away late, securing a hard-fought win and covering the spread.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -8 (-108), Over 229 (-112)