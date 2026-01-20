We've got the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos AFC Championship Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, with the last four teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Patriots' first season under Mike Vrabel has been a success so far. Meanwhile, the Broncos get to play one more game at home before a potential trip to the Super Bowl. But only one team can advance to the Super Bowl.

Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the New England Patriot will defeat the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game 27-20.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #2 NE 7 10 3 7 27 #1 DEN 7 6 7 0 20

Despite not having started a game in years, Jarrett Stidham didn't play too bad against a stout Patriots' defense. He started the day with a 16 Yd touchdown pass to Evan Engram to take an early lead. But Drake Maye quickly responded with a 60 Yd touchdown pass to Hunter Henry.

The Patriots scored again early in the second quarter as Drake Maye ran for a five yard touchdown. The Broncos slowly caught up with two unanswered field goals, making it 14-13 with just 0:03 left. But New England smartly decided not to just end the half.

On the last play of the half, Maye threw a deep ball, which fell incomplete. However, a pass interference call actually pul the Patriots at the DEN 18. Thanks to this, Andy Borregales was able to extend the lead with a 35 Yd FG. The Pats were up 17-13 at the half.

After Borregales converted another FG early in the third quarter, the Broncos got back on the board with another TD. This time, Stidham ran for an eight yard score, making things 20-20 with 3:56 left in the third.

New England's final score came early in the fourth quarter when Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a 6 Yd score. This gave the Broncos plenty of time to tie it back up.

The Patriots nearly cost themselves with a risky 4th down call with 7:08 left in the game. Had they gone for a field goal, it would've been 30-20 with just seven minutes left. Instead, Stevenson was stuffed at the line of scrimmage, giving Denver the ball back. Fortunately for them, the defense forced the Broncos to punt again with 4:21 left.

This time, the Patriots weren't able to get into FG range. Instead, they were forced to punt at the DEN 41, but a bad punt sent it to the DEN 24. With solid field position and two timeouts, Denver still had time to tie things up.

With 2:35 left on the clock, Stidham led the Broncos all the way to the NE 18. The Broncos offense impressively moved down the field and needed less than 20 yards to send the game to OT.

Unfortunately for them, Stidham, threw an incomplete pass on 4th down, leading to a Patriots' victory. With the win, the Patriots return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Tom Brady Era. Depending on the NFC Championship game results, they will have a rematch against the Rams or the Seahawks. For reference, here are their previous Super Bowl matchup results:

Super Bowl XXXVI – Beat Rams 20-17

Super Bowl XLIX – Beat Seahawks 28-24

Super Bowl LII – Beat Rams 13-3

Can New England remain undefeated against NFC West teams in the Big Game? We'll find out. Of course, they'll need to beat Denver for real this weekend.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

DEN – Evan Engram 16 Yd pass from Jarrett Stidham (Will Lutz kick), 10:57 (DEN 7-0)

NE – Hunter Henry 60 Yd pass from Drake Maye (Andres Borregales kick), 7:27 (Tied 7-7)

Second Quarter:

NE – Drake Maye, 5 Yd run (Andres Borregales kick), 12:30 (NE 14-7)

DEN – Will Lutz, 29 Yd FG, 7:43 (NE 14-10)

DEN – Will Lutz – 23 Yd FG, 0:03 (NE 14-13)

NE – Andres Borregales, 35 Yd FG (NE 17-13)

Third Quarter:

NE – Andres Borregales kick, 44 Yd FG, 12:08 (NE 20-13)

DEN – Jarrett Stidham, 8 Yd run (Will Lutz kick), 3:56 (Tied 20-20)

Fourth Quarter:

NE – Rhamondre Stevenson, 6 Yd run (Andres Borregales kick), 13:33 (NE 27-20)

Overall, that wraps up our Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

