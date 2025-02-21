In this PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Beginner's Guide, we'll show you all the basics in starting your virtual professional golfing career. For those new to the PGA Tour 2K (or any 2K sports game), MyCAREER is a player career mode in which you follow your MyPLAYER's journey in the pros. Compete in tournaments, sign with sponsors, take on rivals, and more in your career. For your convenience, this guide should explain all the basics of MyCAREER.

PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Beginner's Guide

Before we get into the guide, we recommend playing the Tutorial offered when starting up the game. This will give you a good explanation on things like the new EvoSwing mechanics. Once you're done, the game will prompt you to create your first MyPLAYER.

Building Your MyPLAYER

In order to play MyCAREER, you first need to create your MyPLAYER. This will be the golfer who you'll play with throughout their career. NOTE – If you felt like the character you created wasn't good, feel free to create a new MyPLAYER. You won't be stuck with the one you created when first starting the game.

The MyPLAYER creation screen lets you customize multiple aspects of your character's design. However, we'll just focus on Archetypes, as they'll have the biggest impact on your character.

An Archetype is like your “class”. Each one has their own strength and weaknesses, and you'll need to select one to base your character. Overall, PGA Tour 2K25 offers five different archetypes:

Greenskeeper Strengths: Putt Weight & Rhythm Weakness: Recovery Shots Skill: Green Reader

Powerhouse Strengths: Power, Transition & Rhythm Weakness: Swing difficulty Skill: Power Drive

Technician Strengths: Contact, Swing Path, & Correction Weakness: Carry Distance

Sculptor Strengths: Shaping, Correction & Power Weakness: Distance Control Skill: Knockdown

Magician Strengths: Recovery, Contact & Transition Weakness: Putting Skill: Recovery



Below is a table of each Archetype's starting stats:

Greenskeeper Powerhouse Technician Sculptor Magician Power 48 75 42 67 59 Swing Path 55 46 70 48 57 Contact 57 42 75 64 70 Shaping 53 59 57 75 55 Putt Path 64 44 46 55 48 Putt Contact 67 48 44 46 46 Correction 59 57 67 70 53 Transition 44 70 64 57 67 Rhythm 46 67 59 53 64

Recovery 42 64 48 59 75 Putt Rhythm 70 55 53 42 44 Putt Weight 75 53 55 44 42

If you're new to the PGA Tour 2K series, this may all seem confusing. But don't worry, you'll be able to upgrade these stats throughout your career. For now, just think about which skills you'd like to have right away.

For example, I chose Sculptor because I wanted good correction and power right off the bat. But if you'd prefer to have a bette swing path, try out technician. Your archetype won't be the only defining factor for your player's skills.

Once your player is created, you'll finally begin your MyCAREER, but you'll have three different starting points to choose from.

Starting Point – PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Guide

When you first begin MyCAREER, you'll have the choice of beginning at one of three moments in your career:

Q-School

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

PGA Tour

For beginners, we recommend starting your PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER experience from the Q-School. It provides you with an opportunity to learn the game more in a low-stress environment. Furthermore, you'll receive VC and XP. We'll come back to VC in a bit, but the important thing is to SAVE IT!

These competitions also provide opportunities to earn some fans, which we'll get into soon. For now, we'll focus on the weekly structure of your PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER experience.

Weekly Structure – Training, Pre-Tournament & Tournament – PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Guide

When you reach the PGA Tour, you'll follow the same weekly routine. These main events include:

Training

Pre-Tournament

Tournament

Firstly, Training events offer you an opportunity to earn both attribute and XP boosts for the upcoming tournament. Low OVR players should definitely participate, as the attribute boosts could help give you an edge over the competition. Furthermore, the XP boosts will help in the long run. Overall, these training segments are very short, and there's no reason to skip them.

However, carefully select which training event you want to play in. Each event offers different attribute boosts to different areas. If there's a certain attribute you want increased, try selecting a training level that boosts that attribute. Each event also offers these rewards based on how well you did. Ultimately, you want to earn the best score possible to secure all three rewards.

Fortunately, you can retry a Training event as many times as you'd like if you do not get the score you wanted.

Once the training is over, you'll have the option of playing a Pre-Tournament event. These events SHOULD be played, because they give you some practice on the upcoming course you'll be playing on. Furthermore, these events offer performance boosts to help you prepare even more for the tournament. Therefore, always play these Pre-Tournament events to maximize your skill before you hit the greens.

Lastly, you'll enter the Tournament. The objective is simple, just play the best game of Golf that you can and try to win!

Before you begin a tournament, visit the settings tab to customize a few rules. Here, you can customize the difficulties of your Sim, Opponent, and Conditions of the map. If you play on a harder difficulty, you'll receive more rewards at the end of your tourney. But we'll talk more about that in the Gameplay section of this guide.

The main thing we want to focus on is Rounds Per Event, Round Length, and Holes to Play. PGA Tour 2K25 offers a dynamic sim feature that lets you skip much of, if not, most of a round. However, we urge new players not to use this feature. Firstly, you'll be missing out on the gameplay experience. Secondly, you won't be able to control your destiny.

While you compete in each tournament, it's important to understand you'll move up and down the Rankings. But if you use Dynamic Sim too much, you may lose out on a chance to receive an invitation to future events. Overall, you generally want to keep and maintain a high ranking.

Therefore, try setting a Tournament length to either one or two Full Rounds. This way, you can experience what a course has to offer while controlling your fate in the rankings. You can still do an interactive sim if you don't feel like finishing a full round. But the goal is to try and do everything yourself.

Once you complete a tournament, you'll have some different things you can do before the next week begins.

Personality, Followers, & Rivalries – PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Guide

After a tournament ends, your Agent will ask if you want to participate in an interview. You should always accept an invitation to an interview, especially when you perform well.

Interviews are short, brief events that let you increase your follower count and receive some attribute bonuses. They're also an important feature for deciding your personality.

Overall, PGA Tour 2K25 offers three different personalities:

Reserved (Blue)

Bold (Orange)

Composed (White)

The main thing here is to pick one personality and stick to it (at least in the beginning). If you maintain that personality for some time, you receive a boost in popularity for a chance to earn more VC. Whenever you're in an interview, look for the blue or orange icons located on the corner of every answer.

Throughout the course of your career you'll receive an offer from someone to be their rival, or you can set one up yourself in the Rivals Tab. Overall, these challenges provide extra incentive to play well in the upcoming tournament.

To defeat your rival, you need to perform better than them in the tournament. However, there's a bit more to it than that. After a tournament is fully completed, you will see a scoreboard comparing you with your rival. Essentially, the player with the better score wins. So play better, make less mistakes, and you'll win with no problem.

You can earn followers from completing events and interviews, answering messages, defeating rivals, and signing with sponsors. Overall, earning followers is very easy as long as you continue to perform well. Additionally, if you want to earn followers faster, then keep accepting interviews and rivalries to keep yourself trending. Being popular has its benefits, like more potential VC you can earn.

Equipment Management & MyPLAYER Progression – PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Guide

After some gameplay, you'll realize you have some VC to spend. You'll also see that your equipment has gained some experience points. But how can you improve your character?

If you press L3/LS in the MyCAREER menu, you'll be taken to your MyPLAYER page. Here is where you can upgrade your player and their equipment. In the MyPLAYER progression page, you spend VC on attribute points.

However, keep in mind that spending an attribute point in spot actually decreases the max rating you can have in another. For example, increasing power will decrease the maximum contact you can have. Therefore, take careful consideration in where you spend your VC. Furthermore, you need AP Points to upgrade your character, meaning you can't just splurge VC right away and build a 99 OVR player. Increase your MyPLAYER level to earn more AP.

If you use R1/RB on this page, you'll also notice that you can upgrade things like your:

Tee

Approach

Bunker

Green

CHP

These skill trees do not require AP or VC, but SP. Feel free to spend your SP as you wish to improve the areas you want to. However, just be careful in selecting what to upgrade. You can re-spec AP and SP to re-distribute the points, but at the hefty price of 500 VC. Therefore, take caution in selecting your upgrades.

Furthermore, PGA Tour 2K25 allows you create Golf Bags with upgradeable equipment. When you first start the game, you won't have a ton of options, but you'll unlock more Drivers, Wedges, and Irons throughout your experience. So for now, just focus on Golf Bag 1. In fact, you'll need to level up before unlocking more Golf Bags.

Everything you use on the course can be upgraded. Just press the Square/X button when highlighting any equipment to upgrade it. In the upgrade screen, you'll be able to apply up to five fittings to any piece of equipment. For example, the Swing Path Club Fitting increases the push/pull forgiveness zone. These fittings will help improve your equipment.

But to evolve equipment, you will need either an Evo-Tool or Upgrade Tokens. These items can be earned in a variety of ways, and will help you push your equipment to the next level. For example, your Core 3-Wood can evolve into a Emerald 3-Wood with just one Evo-Tool. No Fittings or Upgrade Tokens necessary.

Of course, the more you evolve your equipment, the higher it will cost to upgrade or attach fittings. But keep stacking up your rewards over time to create the best Golf bag possible!

When you unlock more equipment, feel free to create new Golf Bags and experiment with different setups.

Sponsors – PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Guide

Another thing you can do throughout your career is sign with Sponsors. You can either seek them out for a deal, or you'll receive a message from them stating that they're interested in signing with you.

Signing with a Sponsor unlocks you opportunities to build a reputation with them. The better your reputation, the faster you'll progress through each tier. Every sponsor offers nine tiers of rewards that you can earn just by being signed with them. Of course, your performance on the course impacts how well you progress through the ranks.

Essentially, you want to have an Excellent reputation. with the sponsor who's rewards you want. For example, if you want a cool pair of Adiddas Shoes, you'll need to reach Tier 7 of their sponsorship. However, if your reputation isn't at least Fine, then you may not be able to sign with them.

Reputation plays a major role in sponsorships. It's important to sign with the brands you like and stick with them at first. You will be able to switch deals and end contracts, but at the cost of reputation. And if that's the case, you'll need to earn their respect (Fine Reputation) to sign with them.

Do note that certain sponsors only provide deals for just one thing. For example, Under Armour and Nike both only focus on apparel. However, The Golf Club offers contracts for all three criteria. You can only sign with one sponsor per criteria, so choose wisely.

Once you've completed all of the Tiers with a Sponsor, you can sign with another one to earn more rewards. Or, if you really love brands like Puma, then no one's stopping you to stick with them. Try to maximize the tiers for all sponsorships though. You'll get more out of your experience.

Gameplay Tips – PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER Guide

In terms of gameplay, PGA Tour 2K25 is a game best learned through practice. Use the Play Now feature to experiment on different courses with different golfers. Find out your preferred control scheme, as well as which attributes mean the most to you.

Furthermore, we recommend starting off on a low difficulty setting. There's no shame in playing on easy difficulties. You can always adjust it in the settings to find your preferred skill level. Now, PGA Tour 2K25 does offer more VC when you win on tougher difficulties. However, don't let that scare you into trying out the hardest settings off the bat.

Another gameplay tip is to use the Square (PS) or X (Xbox) button on close shots to see where your ball is headed. Many of the holes are on uneven ground, meaning you can't just shoot it straight in. Therefore, use this feature to understand where your ball is headed.

Sometimes, you may need to use a different club, depending on the layout of the course. Do you use a stronger club to risk hitting the ball over some trees? Or do you play it safe and just aim for the green? Before taking a shot, feel free to look at the map layout, your current club, and even the wind direction. Knowledge is power!

Overall, there's a ton of things you can do to improve your skill, but practice makes perfect. Just keep playing and you'll surprise yourself with what you can accomplish!

Another way to improve your character faster is to complete Quests. PGA Tour 2K25 offers a boatload of quests, including new ones each day to help your grind. Check the Quests tab to see if there's anything you can reasonably accomplish.

Overall, that wraps up our PGA Tour 2K25 Beginner's Guide. We hope you enjoyed this guide, and that it helped you understand the basics. Throughout your career, you'll play in fierce tournaments, and even make rivals with some of the PGA's very best. But take things one stroke at a time, and you'll be fine!

