We've got the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, with the top eight teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Rams got revenge against the Panthers and are seeking their first trip to the Conference game since their 2021-2022 season. Meanwhile, the Bears are coming off a big comeback victory against the Panthers as they scored 25 points in the fourth quarter. But only one team can advance to the Conference Championship Round.

Rams vs. Bears Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Los Angeles Rams will defeat the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round 30-27.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #5 LAR 14 6 0 10 30 #2 CHI 3 3 13 8 27

The Rams nearly lost control of a 20-6 lead they built up at halftime, but managed to pull through in the end. Matthew Stafford and the offense were on fire for their first two drives. Both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams caught touchdown passes, giving L.A. a 14-3 lead entering the second quarter.

Chicago's offense took too long to get things going. While D'Andre Swift had a good day on the ground, the team only managed to score two field goals in the first half. That's only one more than they earned last week against the Packers.

The Rams' offense slowed down in the second quarter, but they still managed to score two field goals and extend their lead. Bears' K Cairo Santos was able to convert another FG, keeping things somewhat close. Harrison Mevis' 33 Yd FG at the end of the first half gave the Rams a 20-6 lead.

But the Bears always adapt, and that's what they did in the second half. Caleb Williams started the second half with a 34 Yd touchdown pass to D.J. Moore to make things 20-13. After forcing the Rams to punt, the Bears lowered their deficit with another FG.

On the Rams' very next drive, Bears' LB Tremaine Edmunds picked off Matthew Stafford and returned it to the LAR 40. Unfortunately for him, the Bears' offense could only squeeze another FG out of that opportunity, making things 20-19. But on the bright side, the Bears managed to turn it into a one point game in just 15 minutes.

But the Rams' offense woke back up in the fourth quarter. Matthew Stafford amended his interception with a touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson. However, just after that, the Bears responded with a 69 Yd touchdown reception from D.J. Moore. Colston Loveland caught the two-point conversion, which tied things up at 27-27.

The final 14 minutes of action saw nothing happen. Both teams were punting back and forth. Finally, the Rams got their act together on their last drive. They managed to waste the last 4:31 on the clock and drive all the way down to the CHI 7. Harrison Mevis converted the 24 Yd FG to give the Rams the last-second victory.

With the win, the Los Angeles Rams head to the Conference Championship round. They will play against one of their own rivals from the NFC West (San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks.

As for the Bears, their season comes to an end. Despite their historic comeback against Green Bay, the team wasn't able to pull that same magic out here.

Scoring Summary

Article Continues Below

First Quarter:

LAR – Puka Nacua 8 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Harrison Mevis kick), 10:57 (LAR 7-0)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 32 Yd FG, 6:04 (LAR 7-3)

LAR – Davante Adams 51 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Harrison Mevis kick), 3:45 (LAR 14-3)

Second Quarter:

LAR – Harrison Mevis, 50 Yd FG, 10:35 (LAR 17-3)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 45 Yd FG, 6:28 (LAR 17-6)

LAR – Harrison Mevis, 33 Yd FG, 0:11 (LAR 20-6)

Third Quarter:

CHI – D.J. Moore 34 Yd pass from Caleb Williams (Cairo Santos kick), 12:03 (LAR 20-13)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 42 Yd FG, 8:00 (LAR 20-16)

CHI – Cairo Santos, 44 Yd FG, 3:45 (LAR 20-19)

Fourth Quarter:

LAR – Colby Parkinson 5 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Harrison Mevis kick), 14:57 (LAR 27-19)

CHI – D.J. Moore 69 Yd pass from Caleb Williams (Colston Loveland catch 2-point conversion successful), 14:06 (Tied 27-27)

LAR – Harrison Mevis, 24 Yd FG, 0:00 (LAR 30-27)

Overall, that wraps up our Rams vs. Bears Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.