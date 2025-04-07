Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Fortnite, and her skin has received a first look.

It appears Carpenter will receive two Fortnite skins. She is starting the Fortnite Festival event, and players can unlock the two skins.

The first skin features Carpenter in a grey and pink sequined dress. This skin will be paired with a microphone pickaxe and a heart-shaped bag back bling. There appear to be two variations of the outfit.

First look at Sabrina Carpenter's Fortnite skins. Available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ijhwSRNfZh — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 7, 2025

The second skin features Carpenter in a shiny yellow dress and bodysuit. The outfit is inspired by an outfit she wears on her ongoing Short n' Sweet Tour.

Additionally, two of her songs, “Juno” and “Nonsense,” will be unlockable through the Season 8 Music Pass. Other songs will be available in the store.

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest musician to get a Fortnite skin. Previously, the likes of Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, and Eminem have had skins made for them.

Carpenter is a Grammy-winning singer best known for her hit songs like “Espresso,” “Taste,” and “Please Please Please.” Currently, she is on her Short n' Sweet Tour in support of her 2024 album Short n' Sweet.

The Short n' Sweet Tour began on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. She took it across North America for the first leg of the tour. Carpenter is now in the midst of the European leg of the tour.

She just finished the first part of the leg on April 4 in Stockholm, Sweden. Carpenter will resume the tour on July 5, 2025, in London, England.

After that, Carpenter will return to North America for a second leg. She will close out the tour with six shows at Crypto.com Arena in Inglewood, California, from November 16-23, 2025. It is unclear if she will announce more tour dates after the shows in California.