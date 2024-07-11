England's national football team has made history by reaching their first major international tournament final on foreign soil. This remarkable achievement under the guidance of manager Gareth Southgate is a testament to the team's hard work and resilience. The thrilling match saw England come from behind to secure a dramatic victory, setting up an exciting final against Spain.

The match began with a setback for England as Xavi Simons scored an early goal for the opposition. Despite this early blow, the England team remained composed and determined. Just seven minutes later, a controversial penalty was awarded to England. Captain Harry Kane stepped up to take the crucial shot and successfully converted it, leveling the score and giving England a much-needed boost.

Throughout the second half, both teams battled fiercely, but neither could break the deadlock. With only ten minutes remaining, Southgate made a strategic substitution, bringing on Ollie Watkins for Kane. This decision proved to be a game-changer. Watkins skillfully controlled a pass from Cole Palmer and unleashed a powerful strike that found the back of the net. This late goal secured a memorable victory for England and ensured their place in the final.

Gareth Southgate praises key England players

Gareth Southgate was full of praise for his players after the match, highlighting the performances of Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden. Speaking to ITV, Southgate expressed his pride in the team’s effort and adaptability throughout the game. He acknowledged the challenges they faced and the need to make defensive adjustments during the match.

“Sometimes substitutions can have a big impact,” Southgate said. “The most important thing is that every member of the squad is ready to step up when needed. I've spent a lot of time with the players, and their attitude has been exemplary.”

Southgate also noted the exceptional performance of Bukayo Saka, who played a crucial role in maintaining the team’s fluid formation. “Bukayo did a brilliant job,” Southgate said. “And Phil Foden, I think, played his best game in an England shirt. He had a huge influence on the game, creating several key opportunities.”

The England manager also emphasized the importance of the team's collective effort and the energy they brought to the game. He highlighted the moment when Phil Foden's shot was cleared off the line and a goal was disallowed, stating that the team deserved the victory for their relentless pressure and perseverance.

Ollie Watkins, who scored the winning goal, was also commended by Southgate for his impact off the bench. “We felt we were losing a bit of pressure,” Southgate explained. “Ollie can press well and make those runs in behind. His fresh legs and determination made a difference, and his goal was the reward for his hard work.”

As England prepares for the final against Spain, the team and fans alike are filled with anticipation and hope. The chance to end 58 years of waiting for a major tournament victory for the men’s team is within their grasp. The upcoming final on Sunday promises to be an exciting and emotional event for all involved.

England’s journey to the final has been marked by determination, strategic brilliance, and standout performances from key players. Gareth Southgate and his team have shown what they are capable of, and now they stand on the brink of making history once again. The nation will be watching and cheering them on as they aim to lift the trophy and bring glory to English football. The dedication and spirit of this England squad have reignited the passion of their supporters, who dream of seeing their team crowned champions on the international stage.