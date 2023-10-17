Gargoyles is set to become a live-action series on Disney+ for the first time in three decades as an animation, according to an exclusive in The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes on the heels of the reboot announcement of another ‘90s property, The Rocketeer.

Gary Dauberman will write, showrun and executive produce. Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael clear will also join as executive producers. Dauberman and the Atomic Monster duo is the collaboration that brought audiences the Annabelle franchise.

Gargoyles in The City

Gargoyles, a Walt Disney Television Animation show, aired from 1994 to 1997. The story follows gargoyle statues that were moved from a Scottish castle to modern day New York. Once in the city that never sleeps, the gargoyles wake, breaking a millenia-old spell. They then become protectors of the city: “stone by day, warriors by night.”

The show came to life in the ‘90s, at a time when animated series started taking on more complex stories and darker themes such as Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men. Gargoyles has attained cult status to the audience who remember it to this day.

Reboot by The Conjuring team

Dauberman wrote Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home, part of James Wan’s The Conjuring franchise. It is also the highest-grossing franchise in history.

Dauberman also wrote the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s It. He has written and directed another King property, Salem’s Lot, already in the can for Warner Bros.

Atomic Monster is one of the production companies involved in the hit horror movie M3GAN. The company is also developing the Einer-winning comic The Good Asian as a series, as well as a feature adaptation of Dead by Daylight, a horror video game.